Lady Zamar shocked South Africans when she dropped the bombshell that Sjava molested her when they were still dating. The singer sent shockwaves across social media platforms and disrupted Sjava's career with the accusations.

The case was thrown out by the NPA due to lack of evidence but it seems Mzansi still hasn't forgiven Lady Zamar.

Everything you need to know about Lady Zamar and Sjava's relationship timeline. Image: @sjava_atm and @lady_zamar

Briefly News looks at the timeline of the celebrities' relationship and where they are now.

Lady Zamar accuses Sjava of physically molesting her while she was not feeling well

The country came to a standstill when award-winning singer Lady Zamar, real name Yamikani Banda dropped a bombshell about fellow singer Sjava. Lady Zamar said the Umama hitmaker forced himself on her when they were still dating.

Sunday World reports that the Collide singer shared the deets about how Sjava committed the alleged crime during an Instagram live session.

She said the incident happened when they had just started dating and still getting to know each other. According to the singer, she had visited Sjava in his room while still recovering from a breast reduction surgery.

Sjava allegedly read the signs wrong when they started killing and went ahead with removing her clothes and sleeping with her. She said:

"The relationship was a getting to know you type of situation. I don’t know what he told his friends and family. There were no sexual conversations. He had never seen me naked before. We were chilling at the event. Fast forward to around morning, that morning we were making out. Just kissing.

"We had never been alone together to that extent. I went to his hotel room because it was day time. He starts taking off my clothes. And he raped me. I couldn’t fight, I was in stitches. I was bleeding. I hated him. At that moment I was afraid of him. The thought of him terrifies me. That day he got me to go back to his place. We ended up breaking up….Most confusing thing. Am I with this person or not? I had never been violated before. I didn’t know how to feel about this thing."

Sjava pours cold water on Lady Zamar's allegations against him

Sjava reacted to Lady Zamar's allegations with a lengthy statement. According to EWN, the award-winning singer headed to his social media pages on 3 March 2023 to vehemently deny the rape charges.

He gave a detailed account of what happened between them after performing at a gig they were both booked together in Thohoyandou in 2017.

Sjava said he was following the due legal processes (at the time) and was not responding to the posts on social media.

Lady Zamar and Sjava's case thrown out by the courts

Social media was divided following reports that the NPA had thrown the case out, pointing out that there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute.

The SowetanLIVE, reported that NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed that the state refused to prosecute.

"The state declined to prosecute the case because it believed the facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution."

TimesLIVE reported that both Lady Zamar and Sjava declined to comment on the matter when they were contacted for comments.

Mzansi drags Lady Zamar over rape allegations against Sjava

Lady Zamar has been on the receiving end of Twitter backlash since her case against Sjava was thrown out. The singer has been heavily blasted on social media with people accusing her of lying against Sjava and causing him financial distress after he lost gigs and endorsements.

According to ZAlebs, the star in one of the most trolled celebrities in South Africa. She is always getting dragged by her followers each time she shares a post on her page.

Lady Zamar says she is unfazed by the social media hate

Lady Zamar is always trending for the wrong reasons. Many wonder how she has managed to remain insane with all the backlash she receives.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the singer said people can talk all they want but she is not bothered by what they say.

"Right now, I don’t care, you all can keep talking. I used to think that other people’s actions reflected who I was. I used to believe that whenever someone treated me badly, it must have been something I have done.

"But I have learned that people’s actions are independent of me. They choose how they treat you and whether they will be nice to you and treat you with respect. All you have to do is live your best life."

