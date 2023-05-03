Lady Zamar has revealed how she managed to stay sane with all the social media backlash she has been subjected to

The media personality is always trending for the wrong reasons each time she posts on social media

Explaining how she does it, the Collide hitmaker said she mastered the game of blocking out negativity

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Zamar has shown that she will rise no matter how many times people try to pull her down.

Lady Zamar has revealed that she is not moved by the social media backlash. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

The star has been cancelled several times on social media following her damning accusations against fellow musician Sjava.

Lady Zamar reveals how she has managed to stay afloat after being dragged online

Each time Lady Zamar trends on social media, it's always for the wrong reasons. The star has been subjected to constant dragging but she said she does not pay attention to the negativity anymore. According to ZAlebs, the star said she has mastered the art of ignoring the naysayers. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Right now, I don’t care, you all can keep talking. I used to think that other people’s actions reflected who I was. I used to believe that whenever someone treated me badly, it must have been something I have done. But I have learned that people’s actions are independent of me. They choose how they treat you and whether they will be nice to you and treat you with respect. All you have to do is live your best life."

Lady Zamar reveals that she used to wonder why she joined the music industry

Speaking to Zimoja Lezinto, Lady Zamar said there are times when she asked herself why she ventured into singing. She noted that she is still singing because of the love from her fans.

“Honestly, I’m an introvert, and having my business out all the time was not fun. I wanted to create distance from that person that was always in the media"

Lady Zamar allegedly pulls out of Nota Baloyi's controversial podcast following heavy backlash on social media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lady Zamar listened to her fans and pulled out of Nota Baloyi's controversial podcast, Music Business Authority.

The Collide hitmaker was trending on social media after announcing that she would discuss teen suicide prevention and cyberbullying with the controversial Nota Baloyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News