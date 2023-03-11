Nota Baloyi has allegedly been slapped with a 60-day jail sentence after the Joburg High Court found him guilty of contempt of court

The controversial music exec raised some eyebrows when he alleged that rapper K.O had a hand in AKA's assassination in Durban last month

Nota reportedly ignored K.O's court order which barred him from spreading fake news about him on social media

It looks like K.O will stop at nothing to teach Nota Baloyi a lesson following his controversial Twitter rants.

Nota Baloyi has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for alleging that K.O Was Involved in AKA's Death.

The SETE hitmaker took legal action against the controversial media personality after alleging that K.O and his brother Siya had a hand in rapper AKA's assassination.

Nota Baloyi ignores court order asking him to stop spreading fake news about K.O

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, K.O took legal action against Nota Baloyi because he wanted to teach him a lesson for using his name to chase clout. He issued a stern warning to those planning to use his name for clickbait. He tweeted:

“Don’t fk with nice people! They let go and let God and karma avenge them… lying on my name for clickbait has legal consequences. This is a teachable moment.”

Nota Baloyi sentenced to 60 days in jail after ignoring K.O's court order

Sunday World reported that Nota Baloyi was slapped with a 60-day jail sentence after being found guilty of ignoring the court order. Per the publication, the star was ordered to stop spreading fake news about the SETE hitmaker on all social media platforms but never stopped. Part of the court order read:

“The Sheriff of the court and the South African Police Service are directed to take the respondent into custody and to deliver the respondent to the Leeuwkop Prison or any other prison within Gauteng for a period of sixty days.”

K.O breaks silence on claims he had a hand in AKA's assassination, claims he's receiving death threats

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O has addressed the rumours that he had a part in fellow rapper AKA's assassination in Durban last week.

The rapper's name was thrown into the mix by controversial media personality Nota Baloyi.

K.O is definitely the man of the moment with his hit single SETE dominating the airwaves. He trended for all the wrong reasons when Nota Baloyi alleged that he knew about AKA's murder.

