Haibo! Popular radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo is relentless when it comes to shading entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. This time, Sizwe Dhlomo mocked Vusi Thembekwayo for ostensibly exposing himself in a viral video.

Dhlomo has previously dismissed Thembekwayo’s claims that he is a self-made millionaire. From claiming Thembekwayo does not own a house to celebrating his alleged multi-million lawsuit, the former MTV presenter keeps looking for an opportunity to take a jab at the flamboyant motivational speaker.

Sizwe Dhlomo mocks Vusi Thembekwayo for exposing himself

On Tuesday, 2 July 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo posted on his verified X account and mocked Vusi Thembekwayo for exposing himself. In the video, Vusi Thembekwayo was one of the people asked by a content creator what their biggest problem was as a rich black person. In the video, Thembekwayo replied:

“Finding reliable watch repairers.”

In the caption, Sizwe called out Vusi for exposing himself when he could have told the host that he isn’t rich. The post was captioned:

“Yo @VusiThembekwayo, you should have just told them the truth, that you’re not rich. Look now, exposed yourself again. But, ke, we already know about you & watches.”

See the video below:

In a subsequent post, Sizwe Dhlomo explained that if a watch is authentic, one can always take it back to the manufacturer for repairs, and they don’t necessarily need to find a reliable watch repairer. The post read:

“That doesn’t matter. If your watch is authentic, you take it to the dealer/manufacturer. Simple. It could be a 5th generation hand-me-down but they will still service it.”

Netizens react as Sizwe Dhlomo drags Vusi Thembekwayo

In the comments, several netizens compared Sizwe Dhlomo to US rapper and mogul 50 Cent, while others called him out for being obsessed with Vusi Thembekwayo.

Here are some of the reactions:

@mqhelenqabankos laughed:

“This is that 50 Cent type of hate. 😂”

@Real_neristo said:

“It's always Sizwe against Vusi, this looks like a one-sided obsession, and it's now boring.”

@Andrew67500920 scoffed:

“Imagine being rich from daddy's money, and your beef is with someone who is self-made. Sizwe is the king of self-own, but groupies don't see that.”

@ka_madesi asked:

“I’m broke, but my fossil watches have been running just fine, never had to repair them. Kanti, what kind of watches are rich people buying that require repairs? 🤔”

@Tebzar_M said:

“If I’ve got an AP, Patek, Rolex or one of those, the worst thing that can happen to them is breaking a glass on the top surface and if that happens I’m taking it back to the store for repairs or let the insurance deal with the matter if I have the item insured 🤔”

Sizwe Dhlomo drags Vusi Thembekwayo over alleged fake watch

This isn't the first time Sizwe Dhlomo has dragged Vusi Thembekwayo over something watch-related.

Briefly News reported in November 2024 that Sizwe Dhlomo called out Vusi Thembekwayo for allegedly flaunting a fake Patek watch.

After being discussed on Penuel's podcast, Vusi Thembekwayo highlighted that if wealthy people showed off on the internet, people would lose their marbles. Unprovoked, Sizwe Dhlomo shaded Vusi Thembekwayo about the time he showed off an alleged fake Patek watch.

