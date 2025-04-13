Vusi Thembekwayo is in hot water with the law, and Sizwe Dhlomo happily chimed in on the drama

Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo have had a public rivalry which got reignited recently

Vusi Thembekwayo's dirty laundry regarding his business affairs served as perfect ammunition for Sizwe Dhlomo

Vusi Thembekwayo was allegedly involved in fraudulent activities worth millions. The accusations reached Sizwe Dhlomo, and he used the information to escalate their beef.

Sizwe Dhlomo has long said he will always hold a grudge against Vusi Thembekwayo. Sizwe Dhlomo shared his reaction to seeing the amount of trouble Vusi Thembekwayo is in with his former business partner Rovian Justin Naidoo.

Sizwe Dhlomo slams Vusi Thembekwayo

Sizwe Dhlomo took to X and taunted Vusi Thembekwayo following a headline that he was being implicated in fraud worth R13.7 million. In a barrage of tweets, Sizwe expressed that he felt vindicated, reminding netizens he called out Vusi for fraud in the past. He wrote in separate X posts:

"Well, I always knew but at least now you guys can see for yourselves. 🤷🏽‍♂️ You must listen when we tell you things...Just give it up my G @VusiThembekwayo, the jig is elevated. Lol!"

Radio host Sizwe went on to taunt Vusi, saying he would help him with lawyers if he wrote a motivational letter to the Dhlomo Foundation. Sizwe went on to claim that Vusi told his first lie on Radio 702 and that he has the recording. See the posts below:

Sizwe made it clear that he believes Vusi deserves any legal consequences he is facing and called Vusi a fraud once again. Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo explained in detail why he does not like Vusi. The radio presenter has insisted for years that the motivational speaker takes advantage of people and scams them.

SA split about Sizwe Dhlomo vs Vusi Thembekwayo

Online users interacted with Sizwe as he celebrated Vusi Thembekwayo's troubles. Read people's comments below:

@SweetLoveTFM said:

"Vusi lives rent free in your mind shame."

@kmillicent_m joked:

"I’m sure you even dream of Vusi shame 😂😂"

@_officialMoss remarked:

"You did say we will be there. 😂… your hate is real Siz 😂"

@keithvilani added:

"I wonder what Vusi did to you bro. You either hate or envy the guy, and that's not cool of you Sizwe."

@Sigtryggrr_ noted:

"So nice to be a trust fund baby hey Siz?"

@Zulu_THFC said:

"I'm not taking sides but gotta admit, the guy is an obvious grifter and shill. I heard a video from him and realized he's a motivational speaker and I was put off."

Sizwe Dhlomo alleges Vusi T rents home

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo once again put on his fighting gloves against motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. The Kaya 959 host roasted Vusi Thembekwayo's living situation despite being branded as a wealthy businessman.

Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo have had a long-standing beef that has yet to die out. Sizwe has declared in the past that he will forever hold a grudge against Vusi Thembekwayo.

Online users could not help but cackle at Sizwe's passionate hate for Vusi. Many commented, asking if he would let his beef with Vusi.

