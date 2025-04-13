Former Umkhokha: The Curse star Nkanyiso Mchunu was allegedly nabbed for assaulting his lover

The talented actor who currently stars in iThonga was reportedly arrested last Wednesday and slapped with a warning

Police have also confirmed that the actor and his girlfriend have opened countercharges against one another

'My Brother's Keeper' actor Nkanyiso Mchunu has been arrested.

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actor Nkanyiso Mchunu was reportedly arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, Masechaba Monnahela.

Mchunu who stars in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela, My Brother's Keeper was allegedly arrested last Wednesday, 9 April after appearing at the Randburg Magistrate Court.

According to Sunday World, the actor was released on R1500 bail after allegedly hitting Monnahela with open hands as well as fists.

Mchunu has reportedly fired back with counter charges of trespassing and malicious damage to property against his lover.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to the publication that the Monnahela and Mchunu have opened countercharges against each other. The pair have reportedly appeared before the Randburg court.

'Umkhokha: The Curse' actor Nkanyiso Mchunu was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

SA congratulates Nkanyiso Mchunu on his latest role

Entertaiment commentator Jabu Mcdonald recently reported that the fan-favourite actor Nkanyiso Mchunu scored a role in Mzansi Magic's latest telenovela iThonga.

The latest show tells the tale of twin brothers, Banele and Sanele, played by award-winning actor Bonko Khoza.

@LiamZeeland responded:

"Nkanyiso “Never without a job” Mchunu."

@simplythobile wrote:

"He is forever working and angi (I'm not) complain he is a good actor."

@SirJoseSir replied:

"Damn. He stays employed no matter what."

@Senzo_TS_

"Him and his brother Nqubeko collect these acting gigs like infinity stones."

@amechio said:

"Yes, and well deserved Nkanyiso is a screen god. I thought I saw him in the trailer, but I wasn't sure."

@Pooteetang44 wrote:

"Oh, I love this man. I am looking forward to seeing him on screen."

Love triangle gone wrong?

The iThonga actor Nkanyiso Mchunu's estranged partner, Masechaba Monnahela recently revealed that she was first assaulted by Mchunu in June 2024 when she confronted the actor about getting visited by his ex-girlfriend from KwaZulu-Natal.

“I went to his house, and I found the girl there. We had an argument, and that is when he [abused] me,” said Monnahela.

The actor's estranged lover also stated that Mchunu also allegedly abused her on his birthday.

Monnahela also reportedly revealed that the third woman involved with the actor works on the same production as Mchunu on Mzansi Magic's latest telenovela, iThonga.

She said when she confronted him about the woman, he started getting violent towards her.

"We ended up arguing over this girl, and that is when he abused me again," she reportedly said.

My Brother's Keeper cast and crew were robbed at gunpoint

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January that the cast and crew of My Brother's Keeper were allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

The production was reportedly robbed after filming an episode on the evening of Thursday, 23 January 2025.

Briefly News contacted Mzansi Magic for a comment regarding the media reports on Sunday, 26 January.

