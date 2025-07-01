South African media personality Lasizwe Dambuza finally responded to the financial issue between him and content creator Dominic Zaca

This was after the star was asked a question during the Drink Or Tell The Truth game with Cyan Boujee about how much he owed the influencer

Many netizens flooded the comment section after they were left stunned by Lasizwe's shady response

Lasizwe Dambuza responded to Dominic Zaca's accusation. Image: @zaca.dominic, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bathong, we didn't know that Lasizwe Dambuza can also be shady. The South African social media personality finally responded to the burning question netizens had for him regarding his drama with Dominic Zaca.

Recently, during the Drink or Tell The Truth game with Cyan Boujee, Dambuza was asked how much he owed the content creator, Dominic Zaca.

This was after the influencer dragged Lasizwe online for a breach of contract. This came after her episode was aired on MultiChoice against their signed contract.

She highlighted the breach of contract and demanded payment as a penalty. However, little is known if this incident is privy to Lasizwe’s fallout with DSTV. Lasizwe also noted that there was no bad blood between the two parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In his response, the reality TV star threw subtle shade and said he does not owe anyone money, including Zaca. This all trended after he surprised his mom with a shopping spree.

He further said:

"Who is that?"

Netizens react to Lasizwe Dambuza's shady response

Shortly after the video of Dambuza's shady response to his financial drama with Dominic went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Sisipho Mabindisa wrote:

"Let me go and refresh Dominic's page😂I know isikhona iResponse."

ShrimpFriedRice said:

"Dominic has met her match. It was easy for her to come after school, the kids and the security guards."

Koni commented:

"I don't want to comment cause I was supporting Lasizwe, until Dominic made the whole entire video based on my comment."

Julian responded:

"But, honestly, Lasizwe is wrong. If the video was for YouTube, then DSTV paid for it to be aired, why is he not giving Dominic his share since they are using Dominic's? This thing is the same as acting on a show and not getting paid... Doing music and not getting credit while your voice is there."

Mthembu replied:

"The way Cyan Boujee laughs proves ukuthi Dominic won’t get a cent."

Ayabonga Portia Xaba stated:

"The come back, I'll wait for Dominic to reply. It's gonna be a long Monday."

General shared:

"Dominic must chill nje he will not get a dime from Lasizwe he owes him nothing akaphume kumntana manje."

Lasizwe stunned fans with his shady response to the Dominic Zaca's drama. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe speaks on his father's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe was left shattered by the passing of his father.

He posted the tragic passing on social media, saying he was very confused by it. As a result, Lasizwe lost both parents, having also spoken about his mom's death.

"My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered! First my mom, now my dad!" he said.

Source: Briefly News