South African social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza recently shared a sweet surprise for his mom

The reality TV star posted a viral video of himself surprising his mother on social media

Many netizens gushed over Lasizwe's sweet gesture for his mother as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Lasizwe moved his mom to tears with a sweet surprise for her. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Aww man, Lasizwe Dambuza had many netizens swooning over his sweet gesture for his mother. The star did something amazing for his birth giver recently, which had many talking.

The Awkward Dates star earlier on shared on his social media pages that he had a surprise for his mom. Dambuza posted a clip of himself taking his parent out for a shopping and grocery spree at an unknown mall.

He shared the video on Sunday, 29 June 2025 and captioned it:

"Yoh my heart… SURPRISING MY MOM."

Netizens praised Lasizwe for what he did for his mom

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section praising the 26-year-old for what he did for his mother. Here's what they had to say below:

@W0keTeen said:

"Absolutely amazing, this is genuinely every men's dreams, to make their mother's happy."

@MamaKaLatte wrote:

"I really just realised that I owe my mom, hey? I need to work hard so I can spoil that woman."

@masakhe_ responded:

"I can’t wait to spoil my mother like this one day. This is beautiful."

@Molemajo replied:

"You make us miss our mothers worse now, please take care of her as she is still alive."

@Ant_089 commented:

"This is it, man. No better feeling than seeing those tears of joy from olady/ugogo, and these people appreciate the smallest of things."

Lasizwe opens up about the day his mom passed on

While, he was being praised for showering his mother figure with gifts and a shopping, the content creator, who was a guest on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner, in 2024, opened up about how his biological mom passed away, saying she had accompanied him to the barbershop to get a haircut.

In 2016, Lasizwe was preparing for his matric dance, and he revealed that his mom spent her last money to make sure that he had a great day. He described the day as "weird" as she died from a heart attack that very day.

"I was cutting my hair and when I looked back at her on the mirror, she collapsed. I saw her take her last breath," he revealed.

Dambuza's father, Menzi Mcunu, also passed away in 2020 during COVID.

Lasizwe speaks on his father's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe was left shattered by the passing of his father.

He posted the tragic passing on social media, saying he was very confused by it. As a result, Lasizwe lost both parents, having also spoken about his mom's death.

"My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered! First my mom, now my dad!" he said.

