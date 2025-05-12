YouTube star Lasizwe Dambuza had a sombre Mother's Day, reflecting on his mother's passing

The star opened up about how difficult it is not to be able to spoil his mother with gifts on this special day

Lasizwe's heartfelt Instagram message touched many people's hearts, as some comforted him and others remembered their own moms

It was a heavy Mother's Day on Sunday, 11 May, as media personality Lasizwe Dambuza reflected on his mother, who has passed away.

On Mother's Day, Lasizwe mourned his late mother. Image: Lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe's heartbreaking Mother's Day post

Awkward Date host Lasizwe Dambuza shared a heartfelt post about his late mother. Mother's Day was a grim reminder of his late mom, and he poured his heart out on the post.

"Shoutout to "us" that made it through today. A day that is supposed to be celebratory towards one woman who gave birth to "us". But for "us", today is just a painful reminder that our "mothers" are no longer with us in the flesh," he wrote.

Lasizwe said, although some people celebrate the day in their honour, it is not the same as having their moms around.

"Yes, we can celebrate them and thank them, but the feeling of seeing them excited to be pampered or receiving gifts and flowers is all an illusion. Life really did a number on me when my mother passed on. It is painful, and that pain does not go away. You just learn to live with it," he said.

In 2021, Lasizwe paid tribute to his late father. Check out Lasizwe's Instagram post here.

Lasizwe opens up about the day his mom passed on

The successful content creator was a guest on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner, in 2024. He spoke about how his mother passed away, saying she had accompanied him to the barbershop to get a haircut. In 2016, Lasizwe was preparing for his matric dance, and he revealed that his mom spent her last money to make sure that he had a great day. He described the day as "weird" as she died from a heart attack that very day.

Lasizwe looked back on the painful day as he witnessed her take her last breath.

"I was cutting my hair and when I looked back at her on the mirror, she collapsed. I saw her take her last breath," he revealed.

Lasizwe mourned his mother on Mother's Day. Image: Lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Another celebrity who often shares touching tribute messages to their late mother is Pearl Thusi.

Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe's post

Social media users comforted Lasziwe with emojis. Others shared a few words and also reflected on their own late moms.

Kes.98 said:

"No meltdown for me today. For the first time in 5 years, just a quiet moment of remembrance."

Smiley.ngcobo replied:

"Felt. I never knew her hugs or her scent, but I feel her love in the hearts that care for me. To those carrying quiet grief, you are seen and loved."

Shmartyy expressed:

"Ohh hini @lasizwe. Mommy is watching over you. There's been there and always will be. You might be surprised that she is the one with the biggest smile in heaven because she can look down and say, "there goes my son"."

Lasizwe speaks on his father's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe was left shattered by the passing of his father. He posted the tragic passing on social media, saying he was very confused by it.

As a result, Lasizwe lost both parents, having also spoken about his mom's death.

Source: Briefly News