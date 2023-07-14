Pearl Thusi has taken to her Instagram page to remember her late mother 19 years after her death

The actress poured her heart out in a heartwarming post, detailing how she wishes her mother was still alive

The Queen Sono actress' fans and colleagues flooded her timeline with sweet messages of strength and love

Pearl Thusi has revealed that she is going through all the feels today. The star noted that 14 July 2023 marks 19 years since her mother died.

Pearl Thusi remembered her mother with an emotional post. Image: Getty Images and @pearlthusi

Source: UGC

Pearl Thusi pens emotional post to remember her mother

The actress headed to her Instagram timeline to share her thoughts. She said it has been 19 years since her mother's passing but she still wishes she was still here.

The mother of two added that the day her mother passed away is the worst day of her life. Thusi said she always finds herself hiding and working through the emotions of missing her mom. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Lost you on this day 19 years ago. And I always wonder, what would you think of me. What would your relationship with your grandkids be. What would you look like now. Will I ever see you again? Are you ok?

"When my heart is broken, I still think of you first. I’ve somehow convinced myself you’d know how to mend it. When I feel like the entire world is against me, I wish I could call the one person I know loves me unconditionally. You. When I don’t know where to turn or what to do- I still think of you.

"Maybe one day I can turn the worst day of my life to something meaningful. Until then- on this day I will hide away and work through these emotions of why you had to leave. And why I must continue going without you. It will never make sense. But I will never stop loving and missing you. I really hope you’re ok, wherever you are. "

Pearl Thusi's followers send warm responses to star's post

Pearl's timeline was filled with sweet messages from her followers. Some said they understood what the Queen Sono actress is going through because they also lost loved ones.

@nonysan wrote:

"I can relate to this Pearl, my relationship with Christ has helped so much."

@thabie_mobile_spa commented:

"OH Pearl! I can relate and resonate fully! Losing a mother is 1 of the most painful life's experiences!"

@fefekazi_ntoni added:

“And I know you’re shining down on me from heaven like so many friends we’ve lost along the way. And I know eventually we’ll be together… One sweet day.” ❤️

@mayalerah said:

"This is the pain that will never go away, but through God we’re trying to live with it.Love and Light ️❤️"

@brendamagadla noted:

"What a nice prayer, sometimes asking for things is not an answer. Making way for the resting is. Rest in power Mamzo! Pearl loves you still. ❤️"

Rapper iFani Haymani dedicates verse to long-time rival AKA in new song

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TV personality and rapper iFani Haymani has written a sad verse about his late colleague and music competitor, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

He took to his Twitter to write lyrics from the song Makhwenkwe, detailing their love and hate relationship from when they were young.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News