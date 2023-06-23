The brother of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has finally broken his silence on social media following the rapper's death

Steffan Forbes has been very low-key online and he remained like that even when his family was thrust into the spotlight after the shooting

Forbes was, however, seen supporting his family in the press conference and during AKA's memorial service

Steffan Forbes has broken his social media silence four months after the passing of his big brother Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. Image: @steffan.forbes, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Steffan Forbes posted a new social media post months after he buried his big brother, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, famously known as AKA.

In the heartfelt post, he opened up about not getting over a certain feeling but learning to live with it.

Steffan shares heartfelt words which pulled SA's heartstrings

Taking to his social media page, Steffan said:

"It’s not a feeling that disappears, you must learn to live with it."

Mzansi comforts Steffan following his post

@thabile5461 said:

"We can imagine how you must be feeling. Stay strong, it’s a loss none of us will ever get used to! We lost an ACTUAL GIANT!!"

@fillajoycie said:

"He was such a vibe, a ball of fire, how does one not miss that energy, we learn to live with the void, every day brings its own bitter-sweet memories and moments, some days darker than others but hold on to the dream of seeing him one day."

@blaq_smith said:

"Young Forbzy my brother! Got mad love for you my nig*a! Stay fly yo!"

@delamoo24 said:

"Keep your head bredrin."

@decibelchick420 said:

"We just grow around our grief but it never ever goes away."

@ashmelaa said:

"Dankie Forbes. One day at a time family."

@paulinedalais said:

"Lynn's Rock."

@nikkikemp9 said:

"We love you always thinking of you."

@tembie35 said:

"We feel you...stay strong dear brother."

Steffan Forbes hints at a snake as speculations mount over possible suspect in AKA's murder

This wouldn't be the first time Steffan Forbes touched on the death of AKA. When SA pointed fingers at AKA's friends, Steffan took to IG and posted something very cryptic, according to ZAlebs.

On his IG story, he posted a snake emoji with the words; "save it."

Nota Baloyi attacks Steffan Forbes on Twitter

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi, one of the people who were very vocal about AKA's death, attacked Steffan Forbes and called him a spoilt brat.

This was after Steffan poured cold water on his claims that AKA's friends sold him out.

"Once and for all. This guy has no idea what he is talking about. Never has. This is the first and last time I will be addressing any of the cap."

