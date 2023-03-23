AKA's young brother Steffan Forbes is finally breaking his silence following his brother's brutal assassination

The rapper's murder has been marred with controversy, with fans hinting that one of his friends knew about the hit

Hours after AKA's former bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan's explosive interview about the breach of security, Steffan also shared a cryptic message on his page

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's brother Steffan Forbes dropped a cryptic message that raised everyone's eyebrows.

AKA's brother Steffan Forbes seemingly hinted that there's a snake among their friends. Image: @akaworldwide and @steffan.forbes.

Source: Instagram

Social media has been awash with theories about who ordered the hit on AKA. Many concluded that Anele Tembe's family allegedly worked with someone from the rapper's circle of friends.

AKA's team allegedly breached his security during his Durban trip

The late rapper's former bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan spoke about how the rapper's security was breached when he accepted the invitation to go to Wish Restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dogg exposed some loopholes that got Twitter users thinking maybe controversial media personality Nota Baloyi was right about the involvement of AKA's road manager in his death. According to Sunday World, Dogg said he would have done things differently if he had been there.

AKA's brother posts cryptic message seemingly suggesting there's a snake in their circle

Following Khan's explosive interview, fans have placed AKA's friends under the spotlight. Many have concluded that one of his friends knew about the hit and had communication with the hitmen.

According to ZAlebs, the late rapper's brother Steffan Forbes left fans with more questions than answers when he took to his Instagram stories to seemingly hint that a snake is in their circle.

Tony Forbes pens sweet letter to Nadia Nakai following AKA's assassination, Mzansi in awe: "Totally agree"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Tony Forbes penned a sweet message to Nadia Nakai. Tony is the late rapper AKA's father. Nadia Nakai was Supa Mega's girlfriend at the time of his death.

The slain hip-hop artist's father took to his Instagram timeline and thanked the beauty for loving his son. Tony shared that Nadia Nakai made AKA smile from ear to ear.

ZAlebs reports that Supa Mega's dad said he knew from the first time he met Nadia that she was right for his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News