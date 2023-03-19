The South African police are working tirelessly to ensure that those who killed rapper AKA are brought to book

Calls by the star's fans to have those who assassinated him arrested have been mounting and an update has been given

The police confirmed that the investigation is finally taking shape and they are grateful for the support from the community

The police have confirmed that they are making progress in AKA's murder investigation.

The top South African rapper was gunned down alongside his childhood friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane last month in Durban.

Police say AKA's murder investigation looks promising

According to SABC News, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that the investigation of murders committed in the province, including that of rapper AKA is taking shape.

Mkhwanazi also appealed to community members who have any details pertaining to the murder cases to come forward and share information with the police.

He also acknowledged that they have gotten close to making arrests because of the valuable information they are getting from members of the public. He said:

"We want to encourage communities to come on board and share information. The investigation of Mr Forbes who was murdered last month; the majority of the work we did thus far it is because of the help from the community.

"The different cameras in that vicinity are not installed by the state, but it is those cameras that are helping us to analyse and identify some of those people who might have been involved and it helps us to make linkages."

