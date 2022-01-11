UIF maternity benefits: application, qualifications, contacts, answers to FAQs

Female employees in South Africa can claim maternity benefits during their maternity leave. They must apply for the UIF maternity benefits at the Department of Labour centres nearest them or online. However, one must meet certain specific requirements to qualify for the benefits.

Employed female workers contributing to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) are entitled to the benefits. Also, one can claim the benefits for four months/121 consecutive days. Read on to learn more about the UIF maternity benefits and what you need to qualify for one.

UIF maternity benefits: All you need to know

If you are a first-time applicant, you may have challenges manoeuvring the process effectively. So, what do you need and are there any costs involved? Here is a detailed guide outlining all you need to do to claim the benefits.

What documents are needed for maternity UIF?

Before applying, you need to have the following necessary documents with you. You must submit them alongside your application to the Department of Labour centre near you in person. If you cannot go to the centre personally, you can send someone in your place.

A copy of your 13-digit bar-code ID or passport.

Completed form UI-19 by the employer. You can obtain the UIF maternity forms UI-19 online.

A medical certificate from your doctor certifying that you are indeed pregnant.

Original completed yellow form UI-2.3.

Completed from UI-2.7, filled by your employer.

Form UI-2.8 for banking details. The bank needs it to confirm your banking details and that the account is active.

Completed yellow follow-up form UI-4.

Note: You can download all the maternity forms online. Alternatively, you can collect them at the Department of Labour centre nearest you.

UIF maternity qualifications requirements

Who can claim the UIF maternity benefits? After putting all the necessary documents together, you need to know who qualifies for the benefits. They include:

You should be a South African national with a bar-code ID.

You must be an employee contributing to the Unemployment Insurance Fund monthly.

Foreign nationals who have a work permit and already contribute to the fund.

Female employees who miscarry during their 3rd trimester or deliver a stillborn kid. They can claim up to four months of maternity benefits.

Female workers who resign whilst pregnant or during their maternity leave.

Who cannot claim UIF maternity benefits?

The following persons do not qualify for the benefits:

Foreign nationals on contract work permits.

People with no bar-coded ID book.

Female employees not contributing to the UIF.

Employees who receive their total remuneration during their maternity leave.

Female workers on monthly pension programmes or those receiving a grant from the Compensation Fund.

Government employees working under government departments.

A person receiving other benefits such as sick and retrenchment leaves.

Sole proprietors.

How to apply for UIF maternity benefits

The application process is straightforward. Also, it can either be done online or at the nearest Department of Labour centre. Below are the steps for applying online:

On your browser, search for the UFiling website. Enter the UIF maternity login details and press the ‘Login’ button below. Accept the Terms and Conditions and proceed. Next, confirm your banking details. Next, complete and verify your personal information and update the changes, if any. Next, proceed by entering your occupation and qualification. Finally, confirm if you receive your remuneration whilst on maternity leave to complete the process.

How do I check my UIF maternity status?

Usually, it takes 3-6 weeks for the first payment to arrive in your account. After that, you should submit form U-I4 every month for the funds to be sent. Importantly, some receive the UIF claim approved SMS when their claim has been activated.

In some instances, the process might take longer than usual. Or, if you are unsure about the process, you can always check the status of your claim online. Here is how:

Go to the UFiling website. Enter your login credentials and press the “Login” button below to proceed. Click on the “Check my Status” option. Follow all the prompt instructions as they appear on the screen. Enter the Captcha number to prove that you are not a robot. Finally, enter your UIF reference number to complete the process.

Alternatively, you can write to the Department of Labour through their official email. Include your full name, ID, and your UIF registration number in the email.

Another alternative is to visit the nearest Labour office for assistance.

UIF maternity contact details

You can contact the Labour offices for additional assistance through their official communication channels. Usually, the UIF support team is available on weekdays. You can call them between 07:30 and 16:00. Their contacts are:

Phone: 0800 030 007

0800 030 007 Email: uFiling@alteram.co.za

FAQs about UIF maternity benefits

There are many answered questions you may have regarding this program. Here are the answers to some of the most asked questions online:

Can I claim UIF if I am pregnant?

Yes. You can claim the benefits as long as you are a South African citizen or foreigner with a working permit. Significantly, you must have contributed to the Unemployment Insurance Fund every month.

Is there a time limit to when I can claim?

Yes. It is advisable to apply before going on maternity leave. Precisely, 8 weeks before going for the leave. However, it is also possible to claim when your child is below 6 months old.

How much does UIF pay for maternity leave?

UIF pays between 38 - 58% of your gross salary. Interestingly, it pays a maximum of R12,478.

Which forms from the Department of Labour will I need to fill-in?

You need to fill forms UI-19, UI-2.7, UI-2.3, UI-2.8, and UI-4.

How long does it take to process my claim?

It takes between 3-8 weeks to complete the process. However, it might take longer at times. Therefore, preferably, allow them about 5-8 weeks from the time of application.

Can I claim if I am still earning my full salary?

No. You can receive the benefits if your employer is not paying you your full remuneration. For example, if they pay you 60% of your gross salary while on leave, then you are entitled to 40% of benefits from the UIF.

Can I claim if I get paid by the hour?

Yes. All that matters is the period you have worked for your employer. Your employer will fill the UI-19 and UI-2.7 forms using that information.

How will I be paid?

The claims are paid directly to your personal bank account. Joint accounts are not allowed.

Indeed, UIF maternity benefits have come a long way to help many South African female workers. The government program ensures their income stream remains stable even when they are on maternity leave.

