UIF calculator: how much can you claim from UIF in 2023?

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) saves many employees financially when circumstances put them out of their jobs. Both the employer and employee contributions to the fund. Employees can claim against the fund for the duration they are not working. A UIF calculator guide helps you know how much money you can claim depending on your contributions.

Many use UIF as a short-term financial relief whenever they are unemployed or unable to work. You can access the funds if you have contributed to the fund for a specific period, are no longer employed, or cannot work due to illness, injuries, or pregnancy.

UIF calculator for 2023: How to calculate UIF claim?

You must have applied to the fund and taken the necessary steps to claim the benefits when needed. After paying your contributions promptly, below are the step to follow to calculate UIF claims:

Knowing your daily earnings is the first step. If you have a monthly income, multiply your monthly salary by twelve and divide by 365.

The UIF payout system uses the Income Replacement Rate (IRR) formula to calculate your Daily Benefit Amount (DBA).

Your total UIF benefit amount is your daily benefit amount multiplied by your available credit days. Credit days are accumulated as follows: for every four days you work as a contributor, you receive one day’s credits subject to a maximum of 365 credit days.

UIF policy stipulates that you should contribute for more than four years to get your 365 days' benefits.

Example:

If you earn R15,000 a month, your benefit amount will be R10,001.16 in the first year of your contribution to UIF if you work for all 260 weekdays of the year. Below are the calculations:

Formula Calculations Amt Monthly salary R15,000 Average daily wage (Y1) (monthly salary × 12 months) ÷ 365 days (15000 × 12) ÷ 365 = R493.15 R493.15 Daily Benefit Amount (DBA) IRR = 29.2 + (7173.92/ (232.92 + Year 1) 29.2+ (7173.92/ (232.92+493.15) = 39% 39% of Y1 R493.15 × 39% = R192.33 R19233 Total Benefit Amount DBA × available credit days R192.33 × 52 = R10,001.16 R10,001.16

UIF maternity benefits calculator in 2023: How much will the UIF pay me?

For example, if your salary is R15,000 and you get R10,000 wage on leave, here is how the calculate your UIF maternity payout benefits:

Formula/calculations Amount Daily income (YI) (monthly salary × 12 months) ÷ 365 days (R15000 x 12) ÷ 365 = R493.15 R493.15 Daily benefit amount (DBA) 66% of daily income R15,000 x 66% = R9,900 R9,900 Daily income while on leave (leave income) (Leave income × 12 months) ÷ 365 days (R10,000 x 12) ÷ 365 = R328.77 R328.77 Top-up (Daily income (Y1) – leave income) R493.15 – R328.77 = R164.33 (difference) R164.33 UIF maternity benefits R164.33

Where the difference is less than the daily benefit amount, the difference is paid. Where the difference is more than the daily benefit amount, the daily benefit amount is paid.

How is UIF payout calculated if you have contributed for a short time?

Your benefits will be calculated according to the credits accumulated. The formula for calculating the reduced time benefits is:

Top-up = The difference between Reduced Work Time income (per day) and the daily benefit amount (DBA)

Where the difference is less than the daily benefit amount, the difference is paid. Where the daily income from continued employment is more than the benefit amount, the claim will be rejected.

UIF contribution calculator in 2023: How is UIF contribution calculated?

UIF contribution must be 1% of the remuneration the employer pays the employee. The employer must pay a total contribution of 2% (1% contributed by the employee and 1% contributed by the employer) within the prescribed period.

Example:

If you earn R15000 monthly, the employer has to deduct R300 and submit it to UIF. You are entitled to a salary of R14700. Here are the calculations:

Employee salary R15,000 Employer contribution (1%) 1% × R15,000 (R150) Employee contribution (1%) 1% × R15,000 (R150) Total UIF contribution (2%) R300 Salary amount receivable R14700

The amount you will receive as UIF payments will depend on your monthly salary when you were employed. Therefore, you should know how to calculate UIF benefits to know precisely how much you will benefit from the fund.

The contributions employers have to cut from their employees should be 1% of their monthly salary, excluding commissions. In addition to the 1% the employer should contribute, employers forward another 1%, making the total contribution to the fund 2%.

Example:

If a laborer earns R2,000 a month, the employee must deduct 1% of the salary, which is R20, and the employer must also pay an extra R20 for the worker. Therefore, the total amount paid to UIF South Africa is R40, while the employee gets R1,960.

The laborer must contribute to the fund if they earn more than the annual, monthly, or weekly maximum earnings ceiling.

Example:

If a worker earns R10,000 a month and their monthly earning ceiling is R1,096, their contribution will be deducted from the R8,836.

Employers cannot deduct more than 1% of the employees’ salaries; the extra money must be paid to the workers. Laborers should also know that they will be committing fraud if they still enjoy the benefits while working.

What is the UIF limit for?

If you have been making UIF payments for four years or more, you can claim up to 365 days. However, if you have been contributing for less than four years, you can only claim one day out of every five days you worked while contributing to the fund.

How long does a payout take?

The whole claiming process can take up to three hours. The first payment will be made to your bank account two to four days after completing the process. You must also make a UIF claim within six months after your last day of employment.

Increase in UIF contributions

The Minister of Finance increased the monthly maximum remuneration for the Unemployment Insurance Fund contributions to R17,712 from R14,872 monthly. This means that the monthly UIF contributions per respective employer would now be limited to R177.12 per month, up from R148.72 per month.

Exemptions from UIF

Every employee should make UIF contributions unless exempted or excluded by the relevant laws. Independent contractors that are deemed to be employees are exempt from UIF contributions. The following instances exempt an employee from UIF contributions:

Works less than 24 hours every month.

Learner in terms of the SDL Act.

Foreigner, leaving South Africa at the end of service.

Earns commission only.

Income from a pension, superannuation, or retirement allowance only.

Public servant (these include the president, any Member of Parliament, or people in any sphere of government service)

If you registered for this fund and have been paying your contributions, then this UIF calculator guide can help you know how to determine your benefits.

