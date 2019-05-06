What is the easiest country to emigrate to from South Africa in 2022? Top 10

Over the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of South Africans emigrating to other countries. Some of the most popular reasons behind the increased emigration include currency volatility, inadequate safety and security, education standards, and political and social instability. What is the easiest country to immigrate to from South Africa, and which others come close.

There are currently close to a million South Africans living in other countries. The terms under which these people live in the said countries include pensioner's visas, work permits, permanent residencies, and dual citizenship, among others.

Which is the easiest country to immigrate to from South Africa?

Where can South Africans immigrate to? Here is a look at the top 10 easiest countries to immigrate to from South Africa.

10. Mauritius

Numerous South African retirees, investors, business owners, and workers are exchanging the uncertainties of modern-day South Africa for a safe, relaxed island existence in the world-famous tourist destination. Mauritius' strong, diversified economy, remarkable security, picturesque landscape, and exceptional quality of life make it one of the best countries to immigrate to from South Africa.

One prominent upside to choosing Mauritius over many of the European and other Plan B destinations is its proximity to South Africa. The country is located close enough to South Africa for business professionals to travel to and fro regularly.

9. Canada

A few years ago, news broke that the Canadian government was accepting up to 310,000 immigrants to fill the skilled workers' positions. This announcement increased the number of South Africans emigrating to Canada.

It also made Canada one of the easiest countries to immigrate to from South Africa, especially for people with technical skills. One has a better chance of obtaining permanent residency if they have work experience in Canada and meet the basic language requirement skills.

8. Panama

Panama is among the easiest countries to immigrate to from virtually any part of the world. Not only does it have the easiest immigration visas, but also on the list of US-friendly countries. Still, you will have to prove that you have a monthly income of around $1,000 to get a long-term retiree visa.

Depositing $5000 in a Panamanian bank account should suffice if you are younger. Your status will get upgraded to Panamanian citizenship after 5 years of residency. Keep in mind that you will have to denounce your South African citizenship when you immigrate to Panama since the country does not allow dual citizenship.

7. Portugal

Portugal is among the leading countries for South African individuals and families seeking residence in the European Union. It has also become a popular destination for emigrants from various countries in the past ten years or so. Portugal is renowned for its stable political, economic, and social environment, good infrastructure, great climate, and clear, transparent tax rules.

The country's Golden Visa Residence Permit (GVRP) is a residency-by-investment program that accords qualified individuals and their families the full rights to live, study and work in Portugal. Holders of the GVRP must stay in Portugal for at least 7 days a year and can apply for citizenship or permanent residency after five years of the GVRP.

6. Ecuador

Home to the Galapagos Islands, this lesser-known country has one of the easiest immigration policies and would be worth considering if you are into touring the world. Besides the easy policies, it is also a world-famous romantic destination and probably among the best for retiring in.

The country uses the US dollar as its primary currency. Emigrants are required to show proof of a guaranteed monthly income of at least $800 with an extra $100 for every dependent. Some of the acceptable proofs include a pensioner's income or a fixed account.

One can apply for Ecuadorian citizenship after only 21 months of residence, making it one of the best places to immigrate to from South Africa.

5. Montenegro

Montenegro shares its borders with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Croatia, Kosovo, and Serbia. Most of Western Europe's key cities are situated less than 3 hours away from Montenegro's capital. The country derives its name from its signature picturesque black mountains.

The country's immigration department launched the Montenegro Citizenship by Investment Program in 2019, making it one of the relatively new ones in Asia and Europe. The program requires one to give a €100,000 donation to the country's development fund. Besides this, Montenegro has relatively friendly immigration policies.

4. Namibia

Closer home, Namibia is the cheapest country to immigrate to from South Africa. This is attributable to South Africa's relative currency strength compared to Namibia's. The good news is that you do not require a visa when moving to Namibia from South Africa for visitation purposes if you have a valid passport that is valid for at least 6 months.

This is ideal if you would like to first test the country's social, economic, and political environment. Namibia is among the best African countries when it comes to infrastructure development, making it quite attractive to capital investors.

3. The United States of America

The United States of America remains a popular destination for South Africans who are willing to emigrate. More than 117,000 South Africans currently reside in the USA. Application for an immigration visa requires one to have a sponsor in the United States that will sign their papers.

The sponsor can be one's host family, a prospective employer, or a USA permanent resident. However, there are exceptions to this rule, such as for green card holders and holders of particular in-demand skills.

2. Australia

Emigrating to Australia became popular in the 1990s, and the numbers have remained high, with close to 200,000 South Africans living in the country. Australia is one of the best countries to emigrate to from South Africa as it offers a couple of residency options.

The easiest way to apply for a visa is online though you can utilize the lodgment via TLS contact. The charges for Australian visas vary, and you will have to check how much you need to pay during your application.

1. The United Kingdom

What is the best country to immigrate to from South Africa? The answer is the United Kingdom. The relationship between the UK and South Africa has always been a cordial one, with South Africans not being required to get a visa to the UK until 2009. While the visa-free pass ended, South Africans still continue to immigrate to the United Kingdom, with over 247,000 living there as of 2022.

The UK's Residency by Investment Program is quite expensive and way beyond the reach of the average South African. Luckily, there are other emigration programs one can pursue. These include the hugely popular UK Sole Representative Visa Program, which does not have a capital requirement. With this program, the applicant's spouse and dependent children can live, work, and study in the UK.

This guide has you covered if you have been looking for the easiest country to immigrate to from South Africa. Emigrating from South Africa is not generally hard, owing to the country's relatively strong currency. The countries in this guide all have excellent economic, social, and political environments.

