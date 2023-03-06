Indians in Africa contribute much to the growth and development of the continent's economy, irrespective of the country they are in. In South Africa, for instance, many Indians have distinguished themselves as great entrepreneurs and industrialists and are now enviable employers. Here is a list of the richest Indians in South Africa and how much they are worth.

The top richest Indians in South Africa are worth millions. Photo: @vivian_reddy_official, @iqbalsurve, @privenreddy (modified by author)

The list of South Africa's wealthiest Indians includes individuals who have relocated to the country and have either invested in or accumulated wealth over time. They run several businesses in the country.

Top 6 richest Indians in South Africa

Rank Name Net worth 1 Atul Gupta $773 million 2 Priven Reddy $250 million 3 Vivian Reddy $150 million 4 David Shapiro $14.4 million 5 Ajay Gupta $1.5 million 6 Iqbal Survé $1.28 million

Richest Indians in South Africa in 2024

Africa is a land of opportunities blessed with abundant raw materials, and Indians are utilising these opportunities to the fullest. Here is a detailed list of the top 6 richest Indians in SA.

1. Atul Gupta - $773 million

Atul Gupta at the New Age offices in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Kevin Sutherland

Full name: Atul Gupta

Atul Gupta Date of birth : 14 June 1968

: 14 June 1968 Age : 55 years old (as of 2024)

: 55 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Atul Gupta is a member of the infamous South African Gupta family. Atul is the wealthiest among the three famous Gupta brothers in South Africa. In 2016, he was listed as the 7th richest man in South Africa, placing him as the richest Indian in the nation.

The Gupta family migrated from Uttar Pradesh in India to South Africa in the early 1990s. In 1993, Atul established Sahara Computers, marking the family's first business venture in South Africa. The Gupta family's net worth in 2024 combined is at $900 million.

Where is the Gupta family now?

In 2022, Atul was arrested in Dubai alongside his brother Rajesh and slammed with charges based on money laundering and fraud. After their extradition to South Africa, they have been in detention.

Despite his travails, Atul has maintained his position as the richest Indian in South Africa. Atul Gupta's net worth is alleged to be $773 million.

2. Priven Reddy - $250 million

Full name: Priven Reddy

Priven Reddy Date of birth : 8 June 1982

: 8 June 1982 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Priven Reddy was born and bred in Durban, South Africa. He came from a poor background, lost a parent in his tender years, and worked as a cardboard collector, waiter, and car guard.

Priven co-founded Kagiso Interactive Media, serving as the CEO in 2016. In 2017, he launched Kryteum, an AI-enabled cryptocurrency investment coin. Priven Reddy's net worth is alleged to be $250 million.

3. Vivian Reddy - $150 million

Full name: Vathasallum Vivian Reddy

Vathasallum Vivian Reddy Date of birth: 22 February 1953

22 February 1953 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Vivian Reddy is the founder and chairperson of Edison Power Group, an electrical company. He has an interest in casinos, healthcare, financial services, and property development. Vivian also does several charity initiatives in South Africa, such as the Orphans of AIDS Trust Fund. Vivian Reddy's net worth is $150 million.

4. David Shapiro - $14.4 million

David Shapiro testifies during music producer Phil Spector's murder trial in Superior Court in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gabriel Bouys-Pool

Full name: David Shapiro

David Shapiro Date of birth: 1948

1948 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

David Shapiro is the deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities Pty Ltd and the CEO of Sasfin Frankel Pollak Securities in South Africa. His company offer financial services in portfolio management, online investment, and other financial advisories. David Shapiro's net worth is estimated to be $14.4 million.

5. Ajay Gupta - $1.5 million

Ajay Gupta (R) and younger brother Atul Gupta at a one-on-one interview with Business Day in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

Full name: Ajay Gupta

Ajay Gupta Date of birth: 5 February 1966

5 February 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of 2024)

: 58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Ajay Gupta is the older of the Gupta family. He is a principal Rockwell Medical Inc. stock owner and owns about 5,000 units of their stock. Also, Ajay is the Chief Scientific Officer at the company.

During the arrest of his brothers, he cooperated with the officers, evading indictment, and as a result, he remains a free man. Ajay Gupta's net worth is an estimated $1.5 million, with his earnings as the CSO at Rockwell at $736,000.

6. Iqbal Survé - $1.28 million

Full name : Iqbal Survé

: Iqbal Survé Date of birth : 12 February 1963

: 12 February 1963 Age : 61 years old (as of 2024)

: 61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Iqbal Survé is among the richest Indians in South Africa. He is a philanthropist, medical doctor and businessman. He is the chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, a company that has diversified investment firms. Iqbal Survé's net worth is $1.28 million.

Who is the richest person in South Africa?

Johann Rupert is the richest man in South Africa, with a net worth of $9.8 billion (R186.7 billion). Rupert is the chairman of Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods company, and Remgro, a South Africa-based company.

Who is the richest Indian family in South Africa?

The Gupta family is considered the richest family in South Africa. Their net worth is alleged to be $900 million. Today, the Gupta family in South Africa owns a range of enterprises, including coal mines, computer businesses, newspapers, and a media outlet.

Are Indians wealthy in South Africa?

Some Indians have invested big in South Africa, which has increased their net worth.

Who are the 5 richest people in South Africa?

The top five richest people in South Africa are Johann Rupert ($9.8 billion), Nicky Oppenheimer ($8.3 billion), Koos Bekker ($2.4 billion), Patrice Motsepe ($2.3 billion) and Michiel Le Roux ($1.1 billion).

Who is among the top 10 richest Indians?

According to Forbes India, the top 10 richest people in India in 2024 are:

Rank Name Net worth 1 Mukesh Ambani $116.9 billion 2 Gautam Adani $86.2 billion 3 Shiv Nadar $36.8 billion 4 Savitri Jindal & family $30.9 billion 5 Dilip Shanghvi $25.7 billion 6 Cyrus Poonawalla $24.2 billion 7 Kushal Pal Singh $20.6 billion 8 Kumar Birla $19.5 billion 9 Ravi Jaipuria $17.4 billion 10 Radhakishan Damani $17.2 billion

Which city in South Africa has the most Indians?

The majority of them reportedly live in and around the city of Durban, making it one of the largest ethnically Indian-populated cities outside of India. They descended from labourers and migrants who arrived from British India during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Many Indians in South Africa are holding up well and are listed among the wealthiest men in the country. The richest Indians in South Africa are worth millions. These people have studied and understood the dynamics of the country's economy and tapped into it to accumulate wealth.

