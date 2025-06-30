YouTuber Petronella Tshuma previously opened up about breaking up with the father of her second son

The Safta-winning actress recently topped social media trends when her best friend, Stephanie Ndlovu, confirmed her divorce

South Africans recently took to Stephanie Ndlovu's Instagram account to respond to Ndlovu's post about Tshuma

Actress Petronella Tshuma, who recently made headlines when Stephanie Ndlovu divorced Hungani, has previously shared the hardships she faced after splitting from her second baby daddy.

The former Rhythm City star topped Twitter trends this June when Scandal! actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu defended her on social media.

The Ndlovu assured their fans that Tshuma had not influenced them to split after mentioning her in a 2022 YouTube video.

Tshuma previously shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that she's no longer in a relationship with the father of her second son.

"Nearly a year ago, Camagu's dad and I split up. Was that ever the plan? Of course not. So here I am, mother to two beautiful boys, both with different fathers. Who would ever want to be with me again? I'm used goods? I must have been the problem, right? My lobola price will probably cost pocket change,” wrote the actress.

The actress's best friend, Stephani Ndlovu, shared photos of Tshuma's second pregnancy on her Instagram account.

Petronella Tshuma trends after the Ndlovus divorce

@MntungwaPhile said:

"Petronella Stephanie's friend has her comments closed because people were bullying her based on a few clips they saw and then concluded she is the reason their marriage didn't work. Mind you, we don't know these people. You guys are so weird."

@KMpatiii replied:

"They were cruising through marriage. Until Petronella siphoned the trust, poured petrol on the issues, and left them both stalled on divorce drive."

@alllthingsbold wrote:

"If Stephanie fought for her marriage as much as she's fighting for her dear friend Petronella, she won't be dragging poor Hungani through a divorce right now. Have you considered that he doesn't deserve the shame of losing his family unit too, in the open for all to see!"

@Colin28092809 said:

"I blame Petronella, I don’t know her, mara I know that she’s responsible."

@siphoBMjr wrote:

"The only time you marry someone more attractive as a man is when you have more money than her. Women may be faithful but are not loyal, so if she even gets a hint that she has settled, everything you do will annoy her, even telling her that you love her."

