South Africans criticised Stephanie Ndlovu's best friend, Petronella Tshuma, after News24 reported that the actors are splitting

Stephanie Ndlovu revealed in a 2022 video that she first discussed the idea of divorce in a conversation she had with Tshuma

The Ndlovus confirmed their divorce in a statement on social media on Sunday, 22 June

South Africans blame Petronella Tshuma for Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu’s divorce. Images: ZAlebs and BuzzLife

Hungani Ndlovu's estranged wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, revealed in a 2022 video that she first discussed the possibility of divorcing her husband with her friend, Petronella Tshuma.

South Africans blasted Tshuma this weekend after the Skeem Saam actor and his wife confirmed their divorce in a statement.

Stephanie said in the since-deleted 2022 YouTube video that they [Hungani and Stephanie] decided to have this conversation [about divorce ] based on another conversation that she and Petronella were having.

Hungani added in the video: "Petronella is her friend. So, Petronella and Steph were having this conversation about, what if we were to separate? What would happen to everything we have together?"

“I think we thought it would be a good conversation to have because a lot of the times we just think once it’s over, then it’s over, but there are many elements to it, especially If you’ve started businesses together,” said Stephanie at the time.

Social media user @sadmethod shared a snippet of the video on X on Saturday, 21 June from 2022 YouTube video.

South Africans blast Petronella

@Mama_Bridgie said:

"I think she definitely played a big role in its breakdown."

@KMpatiii replied:

"They were cruising through marriage until Petronella siphoned the trust, poured petrol on the issues, and left them both stalled on divorce drive."

@Colin28092809 wrote:

"I blame Petronela, I don’t know her, mara, I know that she’s responsible."

@sutitngamke said:

"Petronella is the petrol that burnt this marriage."'

jxncj@Mzansiawake replied:

"You guys believe everything on social media is real. These two are acting though."

@KhanyeEdward wrote:

"Nothing to do with Petronella. It's called marriage. A vacation is due. They will be fine."

@OhFlipItsVuyo said:

"Once a girl does this, it’s over brother. Petronella really has blood on her hands."

@Ayabong81838348 replied:

"That's why married women should not have unmarried friends. In fact, your friend should be your husband."

@blacksuspect2k wrote:

"Ok, I dunno these people, but the lady is very disrespectful in this video to the guy. It's not our fault that she married this dude; she chose him. But it's wrong to talk to him in this manner, and Petronella needs to mind her own business."

Actors Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu confirmed divorce in a statement. Image: BuzzLife

