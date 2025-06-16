Former Scandal! actors Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Ndlovu are headed for a divorce after 6 years

Ndlovu's character, Tbose Maputla, on Skeem Saam , was also headed for a divorce on the soapie

Viewers of the SABC1 soapie took to social media on Sunday, 15 June, to compare Ndlovu's real-life divorce and his on-screen marriage

'Skeem Saam' viewers react to Hungani Ndlovu's real-life divorce. Images: SkeemSaam3 and HuganiNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam viewers were surprised when it was reported that actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, of 6 years, are splitting.

Ndlovu's character, Tbose Maputla, on the SABC1 soapie, was also headed for a divorce after discovering that his on-screen wife, Mapitsi, was having an affair.

Fans of the educational soapie were disappointed when Ndlovu's character forgave his wife, Mapitsi, as they wanted Tbose to file for divorce.

A fan from the show, @life_mabege, replied to MDNNews' post and wrote:

"He was supposed to divorce Mapitsi man, not Stephanie."

The entertainment channel, MDNNews, revealed on Sunday, 15 June, on X that News24 reported that the couple has reached a settlement agreement, and cited an irreparable disintegration of their relationship.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Hungani's real-life divorce

@MonadiTP said:

"Skeem Saam did him dirty. Hungani was not acting there."

@BabonkeL replied:

"Marriage is a private thing; you can't put every single detail of your marriage on YouTube."

@Dolce_Lauren10 responded:

"I mean Stephanie seemed to be controlling the marriage, not entirely surprised I am just sad for them."

@TheWeekdaeZA wrote:

"It's sad news. His storyline is becoming his real life."

@UfindGroenevald said:

"I blame Ramaphosa and Chris Excel. The problem is that Skeem Saam is promoting manyalo a ANC," (Skeem Saam is promoting ANC weddings).

@hiltsus replied:

"Yerrr Tbose o divorca ka mo le ka mo," (yho, Tbose is divorcing on TV and in real life).

@Thato__M said:

"Ke lenyalo la Skeem Saam, ke lenyalo la mannete (his real marriage and on-screen marriage is in shambles). This man is going through the real trials and tribulations. Pray for Hungani."

@Malume_1995 wrote:

"Marriage is tiring, guys. I got married at the age of 25 in 1995. I thought I was fully developed and understood myself. Down the line, you realise yourself and can't compromise anymore. Your partner can't tolerate you.

@LehlogonoloLFC said:

"The signs were there. I've been asking myself why they no longer shoot The Ndlovucut together. The other one practiced self-love more and spent more time with her friend."

Actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife confirm divorce. Image: StephanieNdlovu

Source: Getty Images

Keeping up with the Kolisis: Siya and Rachel’s journey from SA’s power couple to divorce news

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Siya and Rachel Kolisi's shocking divorce, announced in October 2024, follows a decade-long relationship that included marriage and two children.

Speculation about Siya's infidelity, including his admission of battling addictions and rumours of a new relationship with influencer Zuki Lamani, has fueled the split.

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who advised divorced individuals to focus on personal growth, set boundaries, and prioritise self-care while co-parenting.

