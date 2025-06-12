TikTok star Primo Baloyi did a new skit where he featured a local celebrity, and it is none other than Zolisa Xaluva

Primo Baloyi is known for his hilarious skits, which are often dubbed as creative, and he even raked in awards for them

In this new skit, he and the former Gomora star imitate a voice-over by a man who accidentally confessed to sleeping with another man

TikTok star Primo Baloyi featured Zolisa Xaluva in his hilarious skit. Image: Oupa Bopape

Another day, another Primo Baloyi skit. The much-loved TikTok content creator, Primo Baloyi, released a new skit, and it features actor Zolisa Xaluva.

Primo Baloyi and Zolisa star in a new skit

Celebrated comedian Primo Baloyi recorded another skit with a celeb. This time, he had former Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva.

Baloyi, who is soccer legend Lucas Radebe's son, has created a name for himself on social media. He often acts out humorous and creative skits, sometimes with his famous dad. His sense of humour and talent landed him a role on a Netflix series, adding actor to his growing resume.

In his latest TikTok skit, he plays his usual character, a security guard, and with the help of Xaluva, they executed the play well.

Comedian Primo Baloyi featured another celebrity in his latest skit. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi reacts to Primo's skit

Fans are loving Zolisa's energy and willingness to participate, given his OG status. Some fans were taken aback by his good looks. Here are some of the reactions:

@65Papi_j laughed:

"This is hilarious, TMI Primo."

@This1again_ said:

"Woah, that escalated real quick! What is going on?"

@Bandile_M_A laughed:

"Bro just confessed to sleeping with a man, when nobody asked him."

@Londzz_M said:

"This is hilarious. My ladies, I know it’s still early, but hear me out on Zolisa."

@Kimo__NK stated:

"In this whole video, I'm asking myself, 'is this dayimani or what.' Hilarious."

@Tso_papa_wamo asked:

"You can’t be judged by Jason. Jason wa Senzo?"

@AlubeeAm said:

"Primo shouldn't worry. Jason started it."

@Thuli_M_ gushed:

"Zolisa is him! Yho."

Watch the X video posted by MisInfoCrusher on 11 June 2025 below:

Lucas Radebe on Primo Baloyi

According to the Sowetan, Lucas Radebe was not aware that his son was acting out skits on social media.

“At first, I was not aware he was making content. We had banter, and the next thing, he posted it on social media,” he told the news publication.

“It was great fun. I do it out of my own will. It is entertainment and shows the other side of someone that they do not know, especially after having a great career in football,” he added.

Radebe said he fully supports his son's hustle as it has got him to get noticed by brands and secured partnerships.

Primo Baloyi pokes fun at Durban beaches

In a previous report from Briefly News, Primo trolled Durban beach goers while out enjoying the cool weather.

The actor poked fun at Durbanites, alluding to them performing rituals at the beaches. Fans were thrilled as Primo nailed this skit. The video was captioned, "Just needs candles and a chicken."

