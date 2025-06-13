South African dancer and actor Hungani Ndlovu once again wowed his audience with some smooth dance moves

This time, the Skeem Saam star was joined by his on-screen son, Pitsi Maputla, for the Utlwa dance challenge

Mzansi continued to praise Ndlovu for his great dance moves, and they were in awe over the cute video with Pitsi

Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu and his on-screen son, who plays the role of Pitsi Maputla, put on their dancing shoes. The star introduced a new dance challenge, and they executed it quite well.

'Skeem Saam' actor Hungani Ndlovu participated in the 'Utlwa' dance challenge. Image: Hungani Ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu introduces dance challenge

If he's not giving Skeem Saam viewers world class acting on weekdays on SABC 1, Hungani Ndlovu will participate in a trending dance challenge. Hungani and the cute little dancer were turning up to New Culture by Unlimited Soul featuring Thesiix. The yanos tune also features Djy Fresh and TurnUpkiid.

The video shared on Facebook in March 2025 was captioned: "Look at his smile. Never too late for a little dance."

Apart from acting, Hungani Ndlovu is also a talented dancer who often shows his skills on TikTok and Instagram. He went viral in 2023 after he danced in the rain.

Actor Hungani Ndlovu participated in the 'Utlwa' dance challenge. Image: Hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Hungani Ndlovu's video

Netizens reacted positively to Ndlovu's great dance moves, and some gushed over the cute video with Pitsi.

Fit Jay said:

"This is adorable. Father and son vibes."

Real Talk With Nthabi gushed:

"Like father, like son."

Pontsho Blayi said:

"The only thing the old Pitsi knew was to eat food only. This one is amazing at dancing."

Zoey Thabethe exclaimed:

"I love this bro, you finalllllllyyyy have a dance partner hehh? Great!"

Lucia Damson joked:

"That's why Mapitsi is cheating on you."

Refiloe Mokhatholane replied:

"To us who watched more than once haibooo."

Lethabo Happiness reacted:

"I mean, such a cool dad, his smile says it all."

Ma Nyambose said:

"Awwwwww mara this is beautiful. The little one really enjoys working with you."

Thandeka Nkosie stated:

"When being a present parent comes naturally."

Watch the video below:

Hungani speaks on Tbose Maputla

Tbose trended online since he found out that his wife, Mapitsi Maputla, played by Mogau Mothlatswi, was having an affair. Mapitsi engaged in extramarital affairs with her colleague, DJ Thomas (Tiisetso Thoka).

Taking to Instagram, he reacted to the dramatic storyline, saying, "The story continues, the drama unfolds, and if you’re not on Tbose’s side of the story, don’t bother comment," wrote the actor.

Mogau Mothlatswi reacted to his post and joked, "Please call me back. I just want to talk."

The post sparked a mix of reactions from fans.

Cornet Mamabolo's dance video sparks reactions

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo topped Twitter trends this week for his dance video on TikTok.

Mamabolo, who played the first Tbose Maputla in the soapie, has been replaced by Hungani Ndlovu. Viewers of the educational soapie took to Mamabolo's TikTok video to comment on his dancing.

Source: Briefly News