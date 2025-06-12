Fan-favourite actor Macks Papo recently opened up about his return to the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam

Papo, who has reprised his character as Marothi Maphuthuma has returned to the show with Lesego Marakalla

Fans of the educational soapie recently took to social media to welcome Papo back to his popular character

Actor Macks Papo returns to 'Skeem Saam' as Marothi.

Source: Twitter

Actor Macks Papo, who's reprised his role as Marothi Maphuthuma in Skeem Saam discusses his return to the show.

Papo, who portrays Rachel Kunutu's (Lesego Marakalla) husband on the popular TV show also opens up about the entertainment industry.

The actor revealed to Sunday World on Thursday, 12 June that soapie fans made their own conclusions about his absence without knowing that he'd taken a break from Skeem Saam.

Papo, who recently joined SABC2's cancelled soapie Muvhango adds that he doesn't come cheap.

"I don’t come cheap I’d rather starve than accept peanuts from production houses because I deliver my craft exceptionally,” adds Papo.

The fan-favourite actor also praises his Skeem Saam co-star Lesego Marakalla and adds that their reunion feels like a revival and renewal.

The multi-award-winning soapie will introduce new characters in season 14 as season 13 concludes.

The channel recently announced on its X account that Papo, Marakalla will be joined by Tshepo Mosese, who will portray the character of Ghost.

Skeem Saam fans react to the actor's return to the show

sjhf@shireenhlalele said:

"Drama after drama. Kore you want to give us heart attacks neh? You guys have the best team shame, hands down. Thank you for never disappointing us."

@SimpleBaloyi wrote:

"New character! Can you brief us about this one? I foresee another Gopane here."

@selomo_mpho said:

"I hope it won't be just a few episodes, ke ba nyaka (we want them) every day on my TV."

@funkyngwenya replied:

"When is Skeem Saam taking over the 8 pm slot? Generation is outdated and haslost flavour. Skeem Saam needs a suitable slot so we can watch it sitting comfortably. Too much drama."

@lush1445364 said:

"Where is Celia hle? We miss her, Magongwa can't be this loyal aowa (no ways) and unbothered for this long."

@BayedeSisy wrote:

"I kindly request a Eunice story line; we miss that girl."

Negotiations17 said:

"Emang nyana le na le moreba jwale (wait a minute, you are just being greedy), how about Mokgadi and Celia?"

@pmatsepane wrote:

"Rachel Kunutu, career suicidal. I saw her on biskop TV shows, that’s when I knew it’s the end of the career."

@teffo_ME said:

"Re kgopela (can we have?) 2 hours."

@AfrikaCan replied:

"They literally just moved from 18h30 to 19h30 recently. Maybe 8pm in future asazi," (we don't know).

'Skeem Saam' actor Macks Papo opens up about the entertainment industry.

Source: Instagram

Why Lesego Marakalla is returning to Skeem Saam after a 5-year break

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May that fan-favourite actress Lesego Marakalla opened up about her return as Rachel Kunutu on Skeem Saam.

The former Generations: The Legacy star is making her comeback with her on-screen husband, Macks Papo.

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media this week to celebrate Marakalla's return to the soapie.

