Fan-favourite The River actor Thapelo Sebogo couldn't hold back his tears at Presley Chweneyagae's funeral service

The actor portrays the character of Chweneyagae's on-screen best friend on The River and the spin-off Cobrizi

South Africans took to Sebogodi's photo over the weekend to comfort the actor and pay tribute to Chweneyagae

Actor Thapelo Sebogodi, who stars opposite Warren Masemola on The River was spotted at the funeral service of Presley Chweneyagae on Saturday, 7 June.

Sebogodi, who plays the role of Kabelo, aka Khabazela or Makabaza, got emotional at the funeral service like his co-star Thabiso Ramotshela, who played Chweneyagae's son.

The actor played the character of Chweneyagae's on-screen best friend on The River for 6 seasons and starred opposite the late actor on the spin-off titled Cobrizi.

Social media user @mkkwanaziTK shared a photo on X of Sebogodi at the funeral service of Chweneyagae over the weekend.

Sebogodi, who is reportedly still processing the passing of his colleague did not speak at either the memorial or funeral services.

South Africans react to the actor's photo

@DjLuvLeo replied:

"I would have loved to hear him give a speech. I'm pretty sure he declined the offer as this is too heavy on him."

@ThemiaMashego said:

"He was the first one I thought of when I heard Cobrizi died."

@Steza_8391 wrote:

"May the Lord grant him and his colleagues strength to go through this painful event and in the future. This is still unbelievable."

@masindiday said:

"I watched this, it's so sad man, the guy is broken."

@papa_tshimollo replied:

"I have been thinking about him 'Mfanaaaaka, ooh yes' gore how is he dealing with all this."

@BassieReigns wrote:

"Most of these actors have lost so much weight already. Losing someone u love ain't easy."

@thabiey10 wrote:

"He broke my heart man. He’s not okay."

@MkwanaziTK replied:

"I thought so as well maybe he couldn't talk."

@vesterrejoice said:

"He didn't say anything from the memorial to the funeral service. It must be hard for him, shame Makhabaza."

@Debs1Kutwane replied:

"He just couldn't believe it. I was so touched by his sad face, he really is."

@Mphora10 said:

"He is broken. He even tried to hold back the tears, but it was hard."

@Big_eyes10 wrote:

"From where he was sitting shame, he was crying. He was always looking down even Rakgadi yoh."

@MakiMashaba said:

"Eish, he broke my heart."

@diNomzab replied:

"Awo Makabaza. His heart is heavy shame."

Video: Presley Chweneyagae’s wife is inconsolable as actor’s coffin goes down

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that Presley Chweneyagae's wife, Charlaine Kirk couldn't hold back her tears when his coffin went down.

Kirk also paid tribute to her famous husband, Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral service on Saturday.

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comfort the actor's wife and the family of the actor.

