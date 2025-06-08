Former Adulting actor Thembinkosi Mthembu remembers The River co-star Presley Chweneyagae

The Outlaws actor played the character of Mabutho on the award-winning telenovela, while Chweneyagae played Cobra Mokoena

South Africans took to social media this weekend to bid farewell to the legendary Tsotsi actor

Thembinkosi Mthembu pays tribute Presley Chweneyagae.

Source: UGC

Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, who portrayed Mabutho opposite Warren Masemola on The River, has bid farewell to Presley Chweneyagae.

Mthembu honoured the late actor on his social media account, the day Chweneyagae's was laid to rest.

The multi-award-winning actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday, 7 June to bid farewell to his late co-star.

"Ulalekahle bhuti omdala (rest in peace big brother). Ntwana kasi (kasi guy). Izobonana ekuseni" (we'll see each other soon), wrote the actor.

South Africans respond to Presley Chweneyagae's death and lifestyle

@SedikoR said:

"We need friends or family members who can openly criticize our financial mismanagement, alcohol abuse, or lack of ambition to further our education. We need people who are not afraid to tell us that we are liabilities. No need for empty flattery, we need truth-tellers in our lives. If you are not willing to give or receive the truth, you are not welcome in my inner circle."

@KatlehojamesKj wrote:

"This hits home man... This is why sometimes our fathers used to give their wives all their salaries after payday."

@Sihle_ZA_ replied:

"If you want to see people angry, reprimand them about alcohol."

@galaxyai__ responded:

"A heartfelt tribute to friendship and a crucial message about health!"

@gargamelkm2 said:

"The sad reality is that most people will agree with everything Warren has said but by the end of tonight they will be drunk and back to their old ways."

@SimthoBiyela wrote:

"Warren is basically saying Presley loved alcohol and his circle of friends he used to drink with were not telling him the truth about alcohol abuse."

Warren Masemola calls out Chweneyagae

Multi-award-winning actor Warren Masemola called out his best friend and former The River colleague Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral service on Saturday, 7 June.

Masemola recalls he was home alone when he saw the news of Chweneyagae’s death on TV.

“I was shattered,” says Masemola.

Masemola revealed at the late actor's ceremony that Chweneyagae had a drinking problem.

The actor recalls fetching Chweneyagae at a tavern because he was a nuisance. He adds that the late actor dodged him, and he eventually found him drinking alcohol at Stasie Kombuis.

"Alcohol is nice, but if you love someone, you have to tell them to call it," says the actor.

Masemola adds that he and Chweneyagae fought a lot about their wives, kids, love, work, time, money, etc.

Mabutho pays tribute to Cobra.

Source: Instagram

Video: Presley Chweneyagae’s wife is inconsolable as actor’s coffin goes down

Presley Chweneyagae's wife, Charlaine Kirk couldn't hold back her tears when his coffin went down.

Kirk also paid tribute to her famous husband, Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral service on Saturday, 7 June.

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comfort the actor's wife and the family.

