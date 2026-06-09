Rachel Kolisi has reignited debate around transformation in school rugby after attending a match in Langa with her son, Nicholas

The visit has sparked wider calls for more inter-school sport fixtures to be hosted in township communities to promote inclusion and exposure

Social media users have joined the discussion, reflecting on inequality in school sport and the need for greater integration between schools from different backgrounds

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The former wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, accompanied her son, Nicholas, to a rugby match in the Langa township in Cape Town.

Rachel Kolisi called for the transformation of schools rugby in South Africa. Image: Miachel Steele

Source: Getty Images

South Africans applauded as they watched the young Kolisi take to the field, following in his father’s footsteps. However, it was Rachel’s social media post that sparked a wider discussion about diversity, inclusion, and transformation in South African school sport. The author of Falling Forward called for more rugby matches to be played in township communities.

Langa township is one of the oldest townships in Cape Town.

“My son’s team played against a team from Langa yesterday, in Langa, and I’m here for it. SA schools normalise playing matches in townships,” she wrote.

She added that initiatives like these should happen more often because sport has the power to break down barriers and encourage understanding among young people. Rachel also challenged her followers to consider how often schools and sports clubs engage with communities outside their usual circles and what impact such experiences have on children.

Rachel Kolisi ignites debate on inclusion in rugby

Her post quickly gained traction online, with many users echoing her sentiments and contributing to the ongoing debate about access and representation in school sport.

Here are some reactions from social media users:

@ynn.021 said:

"My nephew lives in London. Their rugby team was here in 2024 and visited one of the townships. I can’t remember if they played there. They played against various schools, including Monument Park in Kraaifontein."

@yusraaaa wrote:

"So true! I’m so happy to see this. I often find that private schools, especially in the Western Cape, sometimes exist in silos. The mixing that does happen is often with other similar schools. Children need to know and see what exists outside the lush green fields and wide corridors of private schools. Come over Kromboom Bridge and experience the other side. Make friends. In the process, recognise your privilege so that we can make things right in our communities and with our neighbours who are not as far away as they may seem."

Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi share two children, Nicholas and Keziah. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Rugby and South Africa’s sporting identity

Rugby in South Africa has long carried a complex social history. It has often been viewed as a predominantly white sport, with some still perceiving it as rooted in Afrikaner culture. However, those long-standing stereotypes have gradually been challenged as the game has grown across different communities.

From early adoption by black and coloured communities after its introduction in the 19th century to the divided structures of the apartheid era, rugby has reflected the country’s broader social inequalities. International sporting isolation during apartheid further shaped the sport’s development.

A defining moment in South African sport came in 1995 when Nelson Mandela was present during the Rugby World Cup final, handing the Webb Ellis Cup to then captain François Pienaar. That moment became a powerful symbol of unity in the newly democratic nation.

In more recent history, Siya Kolisi’s appointment as the first black Springbok captain reinforced rugby’s evolving identity as a unifying force rather than a divided one.

Rachel Kolisi’s comments have now added to that ongoing conversation, highlighting the importance of exposing young players to different communities and environments.

England call up SA-born ex-Junior Bok

Briefly News previously reported that a former Junior Springbok who is now eligible to represent the England rugby union national team could make his international debut against Fiji on 11 July 2026 after being named in the squad on Monday, 18 May.

Source: Briefly News