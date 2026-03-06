Rachel Kolisi launched the Falling Forward roadshow in her hometown, where people could watch her documentary

The documentary explores Rachel's journey through loss, healing, and rediscovery after her split from Siya Kolisi

Local celebrities and fans expressed support for Rachel's impactful event on social media

Rachel Kolisi visited her hometown in aid of her documentary, 'Falling Forward.' Images: @madisonboutique_ct, @carliannsmithy

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi has officially started her Falling Forward roadshow, kicking off the monumental occasion in her hometown of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape. The moment was not only to debut Rachel's personal story but also to unite, celebrate, and honour women.

Falling Forward's Instagram page shared a series of images of the event, which took place on 5 March 2026 at the 1820 Settlers' National Monument. Rachel is set to visit Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town next.

The documentary, released alongside a memoir of the same name, follows Rachel through the defining seasons of her life, loss, healing, motherhood, courage, and rediscovery. The mother of two, Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi, documented a time in her life when she announced her split from her husband of eight years, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

A portion of the recent online post read:

"The very first leg of the Falling Forward roadshow felt like a true homecoming."

"Beyond the screening, the evening came alive with beautiful female-led market vendors, thoughtful displays, and spaces to connect, including our Falling Forward Merch zone and exclusive access to Rachel’s books.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

South Africans applaud Falling Forward roadshow

Local celebrities and social media users gathered in the comment section to congratulate and compliment Rachel on the success of her documentary.

Rachel Kolisi invited many women to the opening of her 'Falling Forward' documentary. Images: @fallingforward_.

Media personality Jennifer Bala commented:

"Looking forward to seeing you in Gqeberha."

@dr_fabkaybe shared in the comment section:

"I so wish I were home for this one! I will be following along with what you share on this platform."

@lucillem298403 stated under the post:

"Amazing lady, through and through."

@capsy_chelle said to Rachel:

"We fall, we rise, we become. You are the face of so many of our stories. I love it for you, Rachel."

