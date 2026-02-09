On Sunday, 8 February 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared an update about her life on her official Instagram account

In the comments, Rachel Kolisi clapped back at a troll who gave her advice on how to live her life

Several social media users praised Rachel Kolisi for sharing her life update and inspiring other women

Rachel Kolisi pushed back at a troll who advised her. Image: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi, the former wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has had enough of being told how to live her life and clapped back after a social media user gave her advice following her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, 8 February 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared photos showcasing how busy her life has been. She shared that apart from preparing for the premiere of her debut documentary and roadshow, she is also preparing for her presentation at the Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit 2026 at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, on 18 March. The post was captioned:

“Building a business. Writing a book. Finishing a documentary. Doing everything from event planning to merch for 5 x upcoming events. Preparing my biggest talk yet for @forbeswomanafrica. Raising humans. Keeping bills paid. Carrying it all. Some days it’s messy. Every day, I show up and do my best. Thank you, Jesus for chuckles (the chocolates) 😂❤️ Less than a month to go until the @fallingforward__ road show starts! I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all the support. I am BEYOND excited for those nights together! See you soon x”

See the post below:

Rachel Kolisi claps back after netizen advises her

In the comments, one social media user, vetjie, echoed the late DJ Warras’ previous criticism and advised Rachel Kolisi to move on and not continue cashing in on her divorce. The comment read:

“Just move on tog, it’s boring now.”

Rachel Kolisi clapped back and calmly advised the social media user to unfollow her.

“@vetjie mate, you know there’s an unfollow button especially for you 😂😘”

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi pushed back after a netizen advised her. Image: rachelkolisi

SA reacts to Rachel Kolisi's update

Some of the comments were supportive, with netizens applauding Rachel Kolisi for speaking up and inspiring others through her journey.

Here are some of the comments:

tamsyn_gerrits said:

“I don’t think you know how closely so many women are watching this season - not out of curiosity, but respect. This feels like everything up until now is actually the opening pages of a much larger story 🤍”

intle applauded:

“Continue to share, Rachel. Many women are silent, but they feel and hear this. All will be well even for them🙌”

zamafipaza shared:

“I see you and hear you crying for help. And God has sent the Holy Spirit and the few that are around you, I’m praying for you, Rachel 🫶 it’s hard, isn’t it 🥹 I trust you to blink twice when it becomes unbearable🙏”

SA reacted to Rachel Kolisi's life update. Image: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi reveals a stress-related illness

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that on Sunday, 14 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi had shared that her busy schedule had taken a toll on her well-being.

Social media users responded with support and concern for her health, with some suggesting additional cities and virtual viewing options for the documentary screening.

