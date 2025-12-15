On Sunday, 14 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi thanked supporters for the overwhelming love she had received after announcing her documentary, Falling Forward

Rachel Kolisi shared that she had been receiving treatment for an issue related to the pressure leading up to the announcement of the documentary

Social media users responded with support and concern for her health, with some suggesting additional cities and virtual viewing options for the documentary screening

Rachel Kolisi opened up about a stress-related health issue ahead of her documentary's release.

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi thanked supporters for the outpouring of love she has received since announcing her upcoming documentary, Falling Forward. In a candid video shared on social media, Rachel Kolisi also opened up about how the pressure leading up to the project affected her health.

On Sunday, 14 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi shared a video on her official Instagram account, thanking everyone who had supported her since the announcement of her documentary. She said the response to the documentary announcement exceeded anything she had expected.

“Hey, everyone. I just wanted to hop on and say a massive, massive, massive thank you to every single person who has messaged, commented, emailed, called, whatever, it is, just the support that I feel I've received since the announcement of my ‘Falling Forward’ documentary has been so much more than I could have ever imagined, honestly,” Rachel Kolisi said.

Rachel Kolisi reveals stress-related health issue

Rachel then shared that the stress surrounding the project took a physical toll on her. She revealed that she was currently on medication.

“I'm actually currently on medication because I've had the most horrific stomach ulcer. I think I've just been so stressed for the lead-up to this, and really just hoped that it would be received in a way that was honest and true, and I really believe that it has. So, I'm so incredibly grateful for that, and the support for ‘Falling Forward’ has been massive. So, I can't, I just can't thank you all enough. Truly. It's been incredible, and I am so excited to share it with you guys,” Rachel Kolisi added.

She also teased what fans can expect at the upcoming screenings, saying she has been working behind the scenes to make each event meaningful and memorable. According to Rachel, several surprises would be shared as the rollout continued.

“I've been working on some really special things that are going to make the evening together really beautiful and really special. So, I just can't wait to be in those rooms on those evenings and share them with you all. And there are so many amazing surprises that are going to be announced along the way,” she said.

Rachel confirmed that venues and dates for Cape Town and Johannesburg will be announced soon, while plans for Durban are still being finalised.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel Kolisi's video

Following her video, social media users filled the comments with messages of love and encouragement. While some wished her well and urged her to prioritise her health, others shared excitement about attending the screenings, suggested additional cities and asked about virtual viewing options for those living outside South Africa.

Here are some of the comments:

kimmyputnam asked:

“How about coming to PE?”

angela.carle suggested:

“And you link us up so we can buy tickets and watch virtually - we don’t want to miss your wisdom whilst living overseas!”

cindyleemaart said:

“I told my husband a ticket is all I want for my birthday.”

jenjenbruin advised:

“Aahhhh, Rachel, you are such a special soul ❤️ Please take care of yourself. By the way, make a trip to Polokwane 😉😉”

ameliamcnamara24 shared:

“You are in my prayers always - you got this ❤️❤️❤️”

Rachel John celebrates major book milestone

Meanwhile, Rachel Kolisi isn't the only woman linked to Siya Kolisi who is making moves of her own.

Briefly News reported that Rachel John announced on her Instagram stories that her debut memoir had hit a major milestone. The memoir, published in September 2025, discusses her personal battles, including overcoming an eating disorder.

