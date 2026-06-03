Zoe Mthiyane recently opened up about her relationship with her former lover and the father of her son, Robert Marawa

During a candid interview, the former Generations actress revealed how she "lost respect" for Marawa at a crucial time in their relationship

This comes after Mthiyane shared details about another high-profile relationship with another local legend, raising questions about her tumultuous love life

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Zoe Mthiyane revealed how her relationship with Robert Marawa ended. Images: Zoe_Mthiyane/ Twitter, robert_marawa/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Zoe Mthiyane has opened up about the exact moment her relationship with veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa fractured beyond repair.

Speaking during a candid podcast interview on Engineer Your Life on 2 June 2026, the former Generations: The Legacy star did not hold back as she detailed the breakdown of her romance with the father of her son.

Mthiyane explained that she actually had a great relationship with Marawa’s family, who treated her like a daughter. However, everything changed during a family meeting when tensions ran high, and she looked to Marawa to step up and shield her.

The actress recalled a powerful warning her mother once gave her: "If your man cannot protect you from his family, then you've already lost the battle."

Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened with Marawa. Mthiyane remembered looking over at him for leadership during the clash, only to watch him tilt his head and stay silent. In that single moment, her mother's words rang painfully true.

For Mthiyane, seeing Marawa fail to protect her was a dealbreaker. She explained that she grew up watching her own father act as a true leader who fiercely protected his wife. Because she was raised with traditional values, she expects her partner to take charge.

"It's not gonna work. Once I lose respect for you as a man. I love to be led because that's how I was raised. My man leads, I will bolster whatever he wants."

Zoe Mthiyane claims she "lost respect" for Robert Marawa when he failed to protect her from his family. Images: Zoe_Mthiyane/ Twitter, robert_marawa/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Mthiyane, whose dating history ranges from Generations star Rapulana Seiphemo to renowned composer Lebo M, admitted that the couple was actively headed for marriage before the incident. However, his lack of protection destroyed her respect for him, ultimately ending their romance.

Previously, her co-parenting relationship with the famous sports broadcaster had been marred with scandal after Lebo M accused Robert of having been a "deadbeat" and not providing for his son with the actress.

The explosive interview has once again cast a spotlight on Mthiyane's complex and often tumultuous love life, leaving fans debating her strict relationship standards and traditional views on modern partnership.

Watch Zoe Mthiyane's interview below.

Social media reacts to Zoe Mthiyane's remarks

Online users called Zoe out for her apparent lack of accountability regarding the end of her relationship with Robert Marawa and other past lovers, accusing the actress of portraying herself as a victim.

Lorato_Moremedi wrote:

"I think people are too quick to give up on the people they claim to love. She even refers to this matter as 'smallernyana,' so you want to tell me they couldn’t fix it? It’s like people are looking for perfect partners, which doesn’t exist."

FittedZi said:

"She’s also been with Tau from Generations, and it also ended disastrously. It’s a string of this mess."

rixakangoveni asked:

"So everyone is wrong but her?"

TumiMashabela reacted:

"Why's she still going on about her baby daddies? She's always complaining about one of them."

Jackie Phamotse questions Lebo M's latest marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jackie Phamotse questioning what Lebo M's wife and former partners saw in him.

Her remarks were met with widespread criticism from online users, who revisited her controversial dating history and turned the tables on her.

Source: Briefly News