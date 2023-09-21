Zoe Mthiyane lifted the lid on her axing from the popular SABC 1 series Generations: The Legacy

The actress said she was sabotaged by the people who wanted her gone from the show, including her ex-boyfriend's lover

Mthiyane and Rapulana Seiphemo were once an item, but their split attracted a lot of controversy

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Zoe Mthiyane was a recent guest on Showmax's Unfollowed. She sat down with journalist Thembekile Mrototo where she bared it all.

Zoe Mthiyane got fired from ‘Generations: The Legacy’ and she revealed why in a captivating Interview on ‘Unfollowed’. Image: @zoe_mthiyane

Source: Instagram

Zoe on the hot seat on Unfollowed

The Showmax series follows the lives of those prominent celebs who have been cancelled on social media. They get the chance to tell their sides of the story and how being lynched online bright a negative effect on their personal lives.

Zoe Mthiyane lifted the lid on her axing from the popular SABC 1 series Generations: The Legacy. The actress said she was sabotaged by the people who wanted her gone from the show, including her ex-boyfriend Rapulana Seiphemo's lover. Their dramatic and abrupt split attracted a lot of controversy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Her axing from the telenovela came a few months after she was arrested for drunk driving. Rumour had it that she arrived drunk on set. She said the stigma following the incident stuck with her for a very long time.

“That has followed me ever since.”

Why Rapulana and Zoe called it quits

Zoe hinted at a love triangle within the production in her interview on Unfollowed. She alluded to Rapulana's lover being the reason she and him broke up.

She also said that there was someone powerful behind her firing. Zoe also suspects foul play.

“That rumour came from the very person who then fell pregnant with my fun person, and her people in production. I knew I was being sabotaged. I knew they were trying to get me gone.”

Their break up led to her depression.

Zoe touches on her toxic relationship with Lebo M

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zoe Mthiyane spoke about her toxic relationship with Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake on the recent episode of Unfollowed.

She said she used that part of her life to channel Lebo M when she played Zitha Langa on Generations: The Legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News