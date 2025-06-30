Kabza De Small made an unexpected appearance at DJ Shimza's Kunye event in Pretoria on Saturday, 28 June 2025

In a video shared on X on Sunday, 29 June 2025, the crowd erupted into cheers and chants after Kabza De Small made his way onto the stage

Kabza De Small has a busy schedule before and after the release of his highly anticipated album Bab'Motha

Kabza De Small made a surprise appearance at DJ Shimza's Kunye Event in Pretoria.

There is no doubt that Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small is loved by Mzansi, and the crowd response at a recent event proved that.

The musician, born Kabelo Motha, has constantly raised the bar with his releases and performances. As he prepares to release his highly anticipated album Bab’Motha, whose release date was shifted to 18 July 2025, the DJ and producer has been performing at shows and proving why he is the King of Amapiano.

Kunye audience goes wild as Kabza De Small performs

Kabza De Small made a surprise appearance at DJ Shimza’s Kunye event in Pretoria on Saturday, 28 June 2025. Social media user @Vuyo_Gatsheni shared footage of the moment Kabza De Small was unveiled as the surprise act at the event. The video was captioned:

“This is beautiful to see man ❤️"

Fans react as Kabza De Small makes Kunye surprise appearance

In the video, Kabza De Small received raucous applause from the audience with some chanting, ‘Kabza we wanna party!” Kabza performed after French producer and DJ Demayä's set.

In the comments, netizens shared more videos from Kabza De Small’s Kunye set. Others shared their thoughts on the award-winning DJ’s set.

Here are some of the comments:

@NkunzEmnyama7 said:

“It’s heartwarming to see a living legend being appreciated like this.”

@Watersof_imor claimed:

“I have nothing against celebs, but if my girl would scream like this for a celeb, it's a turn off.”

@Thulaganyo_G declared:

“People love Amapiano, man.”

@beats_f97 remarked:

“And people want to compare this broer to other artists.”

@melusimosesm said:

“I would have loved the first song to be ‘Nana Thula’”

@im_watchdog replied:

“Number embedded. He played and produced deep before Yanos.”

Kabza De Small to headline Durban July marquee concert

Kabza De Small is scheduled to perform at the busiest weekend in South Africa. The Scorpion King DJ will share the stage with Nkosazana Daughter, who is featured on his upcoming album, at the Durban July Executive Concerts Marquee.

The duo will headline the marquee, which will be hosted at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 5 July 2025. According to the marquee organisers, Executive Concerts, the event will also be attended by socialites Faith Nketsi, Omuhle Gela, among many others.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa host Amapiano event

Apart from the Durban July marquee concert, Kabza De Small is organising an event with fellow Scorpion Kings member DJ Maphorisa.

Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are hosting the first Scorpion Kings Live with Friends event.

The show, which is expected to pull more than 50,000 people, will take place on Friday, 29 August 2025. Fans who were looking forward to the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends event are frustrated by the expensive tickets, having noticed that the cheaper ones had sold out.

