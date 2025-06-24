Kabza De Small Parties in Washington D.C, Mzansi Uncertain: “Looks Like Soweto”
- Kabza De Small is having the time of his life, and doing shows on some of the world's biggest stages
- The DJ/ producer recently partied in Washington D.C, and had fans chanting his songs
- However, not everyone is convinced that Msholozi was in the States and debated about where he could have been performing
Kabza De Small recently brought the house down during one of his international shows and had fans dancing up a storm.
Kabza De Small performs in Washington D.C
Kabza De Small is preparing for the anticipated release of his long-awaited album, Bab'Motha, which promises unforgettable tunes and immaculate production.
The Imithandazo hitmaker recently touched down in the States for back-to-back performances, but it was his show in Washington, D.C on 22 June 2025 that caught online users' attention.
Kabza shared pictures of himself playing at the event, accompanied by a video of the crowd chanting his hit song, Emcimbini, from the Scorpion Kings Live album word for word.
Female supporters can be seen standing against the barricades, singing along and dancing to Kabza's set, all while he served up an impressive transition from Emcimbini to Nana Thula, from the Scorpion Kings' Konka Mixtape.
Speaking of the Scorpion Kings, the duo is also set to take over the Loftus Stadium on 29 August and has been hard at work promoting the anticipated event.
Musa Khawula shared a video from Kabza's performance:
Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's performance
South Africans aren't convinced that Kabza was in the States, noting how the ladies in the crowd knew his songs, while one even wore a Springboks jersey:
ChrisExcel102 said:
"This is Soshanguve, no one can convince me otherwise."
EmmiieTLO asked:
"Chommy, are you sure this is the United States of America?"
TheGBrown1 was not convinced:
"Looks like Soweto."
Thabiso_Mjo was confused:
"They all appear to be South Africans, or is this a South African event in Washington, DC, with South Africans in attendance?"
RenaissanceAfro was surprised:
"So, there is MTN in DC?"
Meanwhile, others praised and showed love to Kabza De Small:
dalink_lifecoach said:
"Kgosi Kabelo, thank you for coming to the US, sir."
Bikomfident showed love to Kabza De Small:
"May God bless this brother. I love him so much, man."
nnogemane13 wrote:
"This guy is going all the way up!"
everything_gotta_be_that_good was happy:
"Thank you, yesterday was everything and more!"
the.elusivegram___ hyped Kabza up:
"You've been killing the States four nights in a row, Motha. Lol, finish them!!"
Kabza De Small humiliates fan
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small humiliating a male supporter at a nightclub.
The fan attempted to greet Kabza with a hug, only for the Amapiano star to push him away and appear irritated by his gesture, and fans called him out online:
mzovelilevelile said:
"Somebody very close to these celebrities, especially musicians, please, guys, explain to them the word 'fan' and the expectations from the fan when they meet their favourites."
