Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small's Imithandazo song has reached the first spot on Spotify

The amapiano star's hit song featuring Mthunzi recently surpassed Mnike and became the most streamed song in South Africa

Fans and followers of the star congratulated him for achieving this milestone with his hit song

Kabza De Small reached another career milestone. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The South African amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small has achieved yet another career milestone recently.

Kabza De Small's Imithandazo ranks no. 1 on Spotify

Cheers to another achievement. The South African DJ and music producer Kabza De Small, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, has another thing to celebrate after his upcoming symphonic orchestra theatre show sold out its tickets within 5 hours.

Earlier on, good news was shared on social media that Kabza's most loved song, Imithandazo, has ranked number one on Spotify, surpassing Tyler ICU's hit track Mnike and becoming the most streamed song in South Africa.

The news was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Kabza De Small & Mthunzi "Imithandazo" is now the no.1 most streamed song of all time on South African Spotify, surpassing "Mnike" by Tyler ICU."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Kabza De Small

Fans and followers of the star congratulated him for achieving this milestone with his hit song. See some of the responses below:

@MarseillesBaby wrote:

"Kabza is God to the game."

@TebogoTedy praised him:

"He keeps on solidifying his status as The King of Amapiano!"

@General_Sport7 applauded:

"Ola Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, well done."

@TMNLMNKRL responded:

"Because that's the most beautiful song of all time, we have not seen such a perfect tune in a while! Kabza has to work on Isimo 2."

@KingNema_Jnr replied:

"They cooked that song."

@NtokozoNNK commented:

"Imithandazo is our new anthem."

Prince Kaybee defends Kabza De Small

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to music producer Prince Kaybee defending the DJ from trolls.

This after Kabza De Small's unfortunate mishap during his set with Black Coffee that had some netizens dragging him.

Source: Briefly News