Bonang Matheba celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, in a private yet stylish event

Her event was attended by family and friends, including a surprise appearance by her estranged cousin

Several netizens reignited discussions about Bonang not having children, while others warned her cousin

Bonang Matheba turned a year older on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and her birthday celebration was one for the ages. Friends and family, including an estranged cousin, attended the birthday bash, whose details are largely under wraps.

The B-Force, as Matheba’s devoted fans are known, showed love to the larger-than-life media personality after she shared stunning pictures and a BTS video from her birthday photoshoot. The social media content was just a precursor to the epic birthday celebrations.

Bonang Matheba reunites with Pinky Girl at birthday bash

While the birthday celebrations were supposed to be private, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula ended up with footage. On Thursday, 26 June 2025, Khawula shared a snippet from Bonang Matheba’s birthday celebrations. The post was captioned:

“A look inside Bonang Matheba's 38th birthday celebration.”

The snippet shows her cousin Pinky Girl, with whom she had a highly publicised split, enjoying herself. In the video, the 37-year-old South African DJ, Bonang’s mother Charlotte Mokoena, and the birthday girl, Bonang, shared a dance with other family members. The video was captioned:

“…family first ❤️ “

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Bonang Matheba's birthday celebration

In the comments section, several netizens reignited talk about her not having kids at her age. Others gushed over Bonang and her mother, while others reminded Pinky Girl to tread cautiously now that Bonang has given her another chance.

Here are some of the comments:

@DonaldMakhasane gushed:

“Her Mom looks beautiful 🔥”

@LgmGolden claimed:

"She's not planning on having a kid."

@Waylonjunior advised:

“The Queen always forgives, but never forgets. Pinky Girl better tread with caution. 👑🐍”

@MoreTwoLyf asked:

“She’s fixed things with Pinky Girl? 😍🥰🥰 We won ❤️😩”

@GreenMatil19311 remarked:

“I wish to be her right now with the champopo on my name, promoting it from Mussina to Cape Town one Mall to another and across Africa 🤞😭👑”

@PreciousShange said:

“Pinky Girl got an invite? The world is healing 🙃”

Bonang Matheba reunited with Pinky Girl. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba and her boyfriend allegedly unfollow each other

While Matheba seems to have mended the relationship with her cousin Pinky Girl, reports suggest that Bonang recently ended another.

Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba and her rumoured boyfriend, David Phume, might have ended things.

The media mogul has been romantically linked to entrepreneur David Phume, with whom she has been spotted on different occasions. However, the businessman skipped his lady's birthday dinner on 25 June 2025.

According to gossipmonger Musa Khawula, Phume was "nowhere to be seen" this time around when loved ones gathered to celebrate his supposed girlfriend's special day. But apparently, that's not all.

Khawula also alleges that the pair has unfollowed each other on social media, a classic move usually associated with estranged couples.

