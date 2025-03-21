Bonang Matheba's cousin Pinky Girl recently marked another year around the sun

The reality TV star and DJ posted pictures of herself as she turned 37 on Thursday, 20 March 2025

The star broke her social media hiatus on her birthday with some stunning pictures of herself

Bonang Matheba’s Cousin Pinky Girl celebrated her birthday. Image: pinky_girl

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star and DJ Pinky Girl also known as media personality Bonang Matheba's cousin recently marked another year around the sun.

The reality TV star broke her social media hiatus which she started in October 2024 on Thursday, 20 March 2025 as she celebrated her birthday in style. Pinky Girl posted cute pictures of herself on Instagram as she turned 37.

See the post below:

Fans wished her a happy birthday

Shortly after she shared that she was celebrating her special day, many netizens flooded her comment section with birthday wishes. Here's what they had to say:

tebogoramokgadi wrote:

"Happy Birthday Friend."

tanseycoetzee said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

lajawihair commented:

"Happy new year Pinky Girl."

azeezah_h mentioned:

"Happy birthday Pink Star."

Pinky Girl to relaunch her YouTube channel

In November 2023, Pinky Girl, whose real name is Tebogo Mekgwe, took off her grieving veil and returned to the limelight to bring her fans some entertainment.

Pinky Girl is the cousin to media personality Bonang Matheba and rose to fame when she was featured on Being Bonang, the reality series that brought Mzansi into the life of Queen B. Pinky Girl planned to do the same with her upcoming YouTube channel.

Pinky Girl launched her YouTube channel, The PinkStar, in April 2023 and credited Bonang for teaching her the ropes of a successful reality show. Her team told ZiMoja that she will be relaunching the channel on 10 December, where her followers can expect to be treated to a front-row experience of her life as a DJ, businesswoman and socialite. A representative from her team, Sesi Mokoena, said:

"She does not want to reveal too much as yet. But, it will be worth the wait... The channel will showcase exclusive content, behind the scenes into her life."

Reality TV star Pinky Girl turned 37. Image: @pinky_girl

Source: Instagram

Brand new Range Rover for the stunning Bonang

In February 2025, Pinky Girl's cousin Bonang Matheba bought herself a stunning Valentine's Day purchase.

Bonang Matheba is the owner of a brand-new Range Rover Sport. The posh car is just another addition to Bonang's pricey car collection. Bonang has always been a hot topic online. However, the timeline was buzzing after she showed off the interior of her sleek Ferrari GTC4Lusso. The vehicle has an estimated value between R2.9 and R4.8 million.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrated TV and radio personality gave fans a full view of the car with stunning details. She also shared a message saying she was grateful.

Bonang steals the show at Cape Town event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba looked stunning at the recent Betway SA20 game in Cape Town.

In one of Queen B's rare public appearances, she attended a cricket match. People were shocked to see her out and about and not at a work event. Fans hailed Bonang's praises and couldn't help but gush at her look and undeniable radiance.

Source: Briefly News