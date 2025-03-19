Minnie Dlamini's viral photo flaunting her legs in a black and white outfit with bold red lipstick had Mzansi buzzing

Fans praised her glow-up, linking it to her romance with Dr Brian Monaisa, while critics brought up her past relationships

Social media reactions were divided, with some admiring her beauty and others questioning her dating history

Minnie Dlamini just proved that she is still South Africa's "IT Girl". The media personality turned heads when she shared a sizzling photo on social media.

Minnie Dlamini served legs in a hot picture. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's stunning picture goes viral

Minnie Dlamini is in her winning season and she has the glow to prove it. The actress and television presenter, who has been flaunting her new man, Dr Brian Monaisa, on social media, recently left Mzansi man drooling when she shared her hot picture.

The now-viral snap, which has sparked a heated conversation, was reposted on the microblogging platform X, by the entertainment blog MDN News. The snap shows the mother of one flaunting her famous legs in a black and white outfit. She added a pop of colour with bright red lipstick, which was definitely the star of the show. Take a look at the picture below:

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's hot legs

Social media users agreed that Minnie Dlamini still has it, despite the "she fell off" comments. Some fans attributed Minnie's recent glow-up to her new relationship with Dr Monaisa. The latest couple in town has been painting timelines red with their blossoming romance, from fancy Valentine's Day gifts to public affirmation of their love to romantic trips to Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

However, some fans threw shade at Minnie, accusing her of dating several men and also mentioning her ex-boyfriends like Itu Khune.

@ngim_vele said:

"Her reputation might have hit a wall but her looks, are definitely still intact."

@Vivi_M79 commented:

"Even an old Datsun looks good after respraying, nothing to see here."

@BotziMarcus added:

"Makeup does not show the presence of beauty but actually the lack of it. It's not how nice you look that makes you beautiful it's your character."

@ChumaSamk91253 wrote:

"Some women reach a certain level of beauty where no man wants to date them. Dating this level of beauty is a load of work."

@BlaqDynamite01 said:

"Is she back from her "vacation/hustling" in Nigeria? I'd say I wonder how much she made while she was there but I really don't."

@fufuS20293 wrote:

"That man is making her glow ✨ 😍"

Minnie Dlamini showed off her beauty in a saucy picture. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's dance moves fail to impress

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it looks like Minnie Dlamini can do everything except dance. A video of the star attempting to dance left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

South Africans could not believe their eyes when they saw Minnie Dlamini dancing. The larger-than-life media personality, who was praised for her hosting and presenting skills, left many in tears. Minnie shared the video on her TikTok page. The now-viral clip shows The Honeymoon actress having a chilled moment with her friend at home.

