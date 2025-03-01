Minnie Dlamini made a loving gesture for Brian Monaisa, who celebrated his birthday on 27 February

Dr Brian Monaisa took to Instagram to share how he spent his birthday with girlfriend Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa's fans commented on the photos of the doctor's birthday night

Minnie Dlamini was in girlfriend mode for Brian Monaisa. The lovebirds went public and they have been open about their relationship ever since.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated Brian Monaisa’s birthday by organising a party and invited his family and friends. Image: @brianmonaisa

Brian Monaisa shared an Instagram post raving about his birthday. He gave credit to Minnie Dlamini for making his birthday special.

Minnie Dlamini goes all out for Brian Monaisa's birthday

Brian Monaisa pinned a sweet message to Minnie Dlamini as he marked his birthday. Dr Brian thanked his family and friends for celebrating his special day. He paid special attention to Minnie, saying that she was responsible for organising his birthday event. He wrote:

"Thank you my love for putting this together, your grace and charm is unmatched."

Minnie Dlamini spoiled to rotten on Valentine's Day

Briefly News reported that Minnie's new boyfriend Dr Brian spared no expense on Valentine's Day. The couple shared posts on Instagram which left people convinced that the doctor bought Minnie a Porsche on the day of love. The lavish gift left tongues wagging on social media as people gushed over them.

Minnie Dlamini's man Brian Monaisa gifted her a luxury vehicle on Valentine's Day. Image: @minniedlamini

SA raves about Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa

Dr Brian Monaisa's Instagram post about his birthday garnered some attention on social media. Fans commented that they hope that the new couple keeps going strong.

lesego_molale said:

"Lord knows how badly I want this couple to last and ba swabise satane (shame the devil) and all his kids because wow some of you are just waiting for it to end in tears, even if it does at some point it was beautiful and they enjoyed each other’s company. Happy birthday once again Doc."

rakgadimakekeng commented:

"I wish Brian could marry Minnie, y'all can do something to sabotage this relationship 🥹, I pray they get married I love them ️❤️🙌"

tinana_ remarked:

"I love how loudly you're loving Minnie ❤️ may you guys grow stronger. It's beautiful to watch man."

Suzanmaseko cheered:

"Happy birthday cuz more years return to you and blessings upon your life 😍🎂🎉"

vee_bellissima added:

"Happy birthday Brian, love this for both of you and there’s just nothing to hate here. More blessings on you❤️"

vernamars remarked:

"@brianmonaisa Doc and @minniedlamini Love does not ask why it speaks from the heart and Never explains where or on whose heart ❤️ and hands you will land.🙌 . One thing for sure and certain, love has no colour, age, race, ethnicity, type, limit or religion. as long as you two are comfortable, carefree and into each other, you too will conquer the world 🔥🙌❤️"

Dr Brian Monaisa tags Minnie Dlamini

Briefly News previously reported that popular TV Presenter Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa were recently on holiday in Harare, Zimbabwe after previously confirming their romance on social media.

According to media reports, Dlamini, who previously shared Monaisa's Instagram stories, was spotted in the same hotel as her boyfriend in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 8 February.

The popular doctor also shared photos of himself and Dlamini on his Instagram account on Sunday, 9 February, and revealed that he went on a business trip with the TV star.

