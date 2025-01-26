Media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini recently teased a photo of her new man, Dr Monaisa

The TV producer and TV host attended a friend's 50th birthday in Cape Town this weekend

Dlamini's Instagram story comes after her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa Instagram post of himself in Cape Town

Dr Brian Monaisa and Minnie Dlamini seemingly mock Mzansi. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

Actress and TV host Minnie Dlamini and her surgeon boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa recently teased a photo of them together in Cape Town.

The former The Wild star, who recently trended on social media after Monaisa's baby mama, Neema Aloyce dragged her shared a photo of a couple's shadow on her Instagram story.

She shared the story with the late gospel singer, Deborah Fraser's song, Abanye Bayombona (others will see him) lyrics.

Dlamini also revealed on her Instagram stories this weekend that she's attending a friend's 50 birthday in Cape Town.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

The actress' boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa also took to his Instagram account this week to share a photo of himself in Cape Town.

He and captioned the post:

"70s"

Dlamini also previously revealed on her Instagram stories that she wants her divorce from Quinton Jones to be finalised as soon as possible and she doesn't want the divorce to drag on for another year.

"How frustrated are you about the divorce dragging on for another year," read the message on her Instagram.

The TV personality also recently shared a GIF on her Instagram which read:

"Me waiting for my divorce to be finalised."

Monaisa's baby mama has also hinted in a statement that he was married before she got involved with him.

South Africans respond to Monaisa post

Look.at.my.face said:

"@minniedlamini your partner tonight."

Sithulile_m replied:

"Abanye bayombona abanye bayofisa ukumbona."

Dr Brian Monaisa and Minnie Dlamini in Cape Town. Images: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Dr Brian Monaisa confirms the relationship

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Minnie Dlamini topped social media trends when her surgeon boyfriend, Dr. Brian Monaisa shared photos of them on his Instagram.

The celebrity doctor who has a one-year-old son with Tanzanian businesswoman Neema Aloyce shared videos and photos of himself and Dlamini on his social media acount.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News