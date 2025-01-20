A Tanzanian businesswoman, Neema Aloyce alleges that Minnie Dlamini has stolen her baby daddy

Dr Brian Monaisa and the TV personality trended after he shared cosy photos of them on his Instagram

South Africans have slammed the businesswoman's claims as she and Monaisa are not married

Actress Minnie Dlamini has been trending on social media since her alleged surgeon boyfriend, Dr. Brian Monaisa, shared photos of them on his Instagram account a week ago.

Tanzanian businesswoman Neema Aloyce has said that Dlamini is "coming after her family" after her baby daddy shared his photos with the actress.

The TV personality who was previously married to Quinton Jones shared a GIF on her Instagram story on Sunday, 19 January which read:

"Me waiting for my divorce to be finalised."

Aloyce revealed to Maphepha Ndaba on Sunday, 19 January that the TV personality is breaking her "happy" home.

"I am saying Minnie is coming after my family since she knows about me and Brian made it very clear what we had and our family and our business. I live in Tanzania and we have an arrangement of seeing each other every 3 or 4 weeks where one of us would go to the other side, in Joburg I had half of the closet full of my things and always posted when I was there and she knew of this. She visited the house when I wasn't around and saw my things. She knew I lived there and wanted him to get done with me so she could get to officially take my place", said Aloyce.

Aloyce also admitted to the celebrity blog that she and her doctor boyfriend are not legally married because he just divorced his ex-wife.

"We were not legally married yes and this is because he had just gotten his divorce and for all who know a thing or two about divorce one doesn't jump straight to another marriage which we spoke on and we were in an understanding. Our lives were intertwined in everything just like that of a husband and wife. We did everything together, he met my family in Dar, and I met him. Our home in Dar has his things just like the way the home in Joburg had mine," she adds.

The businesswoman also reveals that she and Monaisa have been together for three years. The pair have a one-year-old son and have four children together from previous relationships.

Maphepha Ndaba shared photos of the woman and screenshots of Aloyce's conversation with the blog on Instagram on Sunday.

South Africans slam her allegations

mahlatse_seripa replied:

"The Dr is the one who posted Minnie, that should tell her something. Isdima sakhe (the audacity) u’Girl? It can never be me ke sana."

lisa_kayy wrote:

"This one just wants sympathy from the public. Has she forgotten what she did to Kholo? She also stealth Brian from someone now she wants to come here and act all holy. Ayyy kahle mann! (oh please). The same way she got him is the same way she's losing him. But if Minnie is clever she WILL break up with this Brian guy because he's a player."

peaaaarl.x said:

"You live in Tanzania and he lives in South Africa? Aowa chomi. Wae bona nthwe ke bonang?" (Do you see what I see?).

leratolebitsa wrote:

"This is sad because he posted Minnie. This means he made things official. If we as woman can learn to start putting ourselves first, by not listening to the excuses men give us. Stop having kids with them without them marrying you first. It protects you from so much. Even if he is still going through his divorce, wait for it to be over because you permanently tie yourself to him. That way if they leave you without water, you are just hurt, but not in the desert."

4g_juniors_ responded:

"How many times must I say this, you can’t steal someone’s person it’s not possible. The guy is the one who chose the new girl. So the X must fight her man and leave the new girl out of it."

lungi_k31 replied:

"All I can say is, there's no way that two females can fight over a good man."

lisa_kayy wrote:

"Sadly you were the only one "serious" in the relationship. Just heal and move on Sesi."

nomthandazothandimaqina replied:

"Sorry Sisi. I hope you leave this messy guy and find healing."

Minnie Dlamini and ex-husband rubbish rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband, Quinton Jones rubbished reports that she was unfaithful in her marriage.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged Jones filed for divorce after discovering that Dlamini was dating Edwin Sodi. Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones released a statement rubbishing the rumours.

