Media personality Minnie Dlamini shared reasons why her marriage to ex-husband Quinton ended

Minnie said she personally, in her journey, didn't understand herself

Social media users responded to her reasons and some applauded her for being honest

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini says she has to carry the fault for the ending of her marriage to Quinton Jones. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Media personality Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband, Quinton Jones, allegedly went through a messy custody battle following their divorce announcement in 2022. The actress shared her reasons why her marriage had to end.

Minnie blames herself for failed marriage

@ThisIsColbert took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video of Minnie Dlamini's radio interview with radio host Relebogile Mabotja.

In the video, Minnie Dlamini explains her personal reasons as to why she had reached the point of ending her marriage with Quinton Jones.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Minnie said that she was relieved at the time of their announcement that their marital union had ended.

"I didn't want peeps to know, but I didn't realise that it was actually over. Also, I think I didn't understand myself personally and didn't know what I wanted," Minnie shared.

Colbert captioned his clip and said:

"Minnie Dlamini blames herself on the failure of her marriage with Quniton, who is demanding that she pay him R10K a month as spousal support."

Minnie had said:

"I didn't understand myself. I didn't know what it was that I wanted."

Watch the video below:

Also, a video of the famous couple taken from their magazine TV show on Showmax, Becoming Mrs Jones, has been making rounds across Twitter.

Netizens applaud Minnie for being honest

Shortly after the Twitter user posted the clip on his timeline, social media users flooded his comment section with their opinions, and others applauded the media personality for owning her truth and being honest about it:

@Triill4real said:

"She’s no longer a baddie if we’re being honest."

@BhekiBt responded:

"Divorce is awful."

@Givenkhatz said:

"I think it's good she's taking accountability."

@LwandleEL wrote:

"I still don't get why it ended from this response, she's so vague."

@JimmyMolwantwa responded:

"At least she's honest about it all."

@MtoloSam replied:

"Years before she was only married for two years."

@Donjaccc said:

"She still doesn't know what she wants."

@zayyne_zee wrote:

"She realised he was broke and wanted out…"

Recently, Quinton Jones demanded that the star pay him a cool R10k a month as spousal support.

Minnie Dlamini will host Miss World SA

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she's bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM. Peeps and celebville were excited on Minnie's behalf and sent their congratulatory messages to the Showmax star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News