A video of a teacher giving his students feedback on their marks left many people in Mzansi entertained.

A maths educator's feedback to his students in a TikTok video left many people in Mzansi amused.

Maths teacher's message to pupils leaves SA in laughter

The footage shared by @gvgdagoat44 on the video platform shows a screen recording of a teacher's WhatsApp message concerning their math marks, which he sent to his pupils in a group chat. The educator expressed his disappointment with the results, saying:

"Guys, I am busy here marking guys. What the hell on earth have you written here? But you guys, eh, you need prayers, my kids."

The clip of @gvgdagoat44 amused many, leaving peeps in laughter. It became a hit on TikTok, generating over 931K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Mzansi is in stitches

Many people loved the video as they flooded the comments section with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes.

Tamsyn Van Wyk shared:

"I feel you, Sir. My students had the audacity to ask me why I didn't mark their things right if it's almost right. I teach Physical Sciences."

Shirnaz Haniff poked fun at the teacher, saying:

"Sir is fighting for his life just marking those papers."

Rand0m.13 added:

"You know it's bad when he has to send a voice note."

Sssi_G said:

"His so defeated cause he knows he taught them this staff & they said they understood now 2+2 = 9."

ProvokedMinds was amused by the educator:

"Teacher is beyond defeated. That "Hai" was so weakening in tone."

