A South African mathematics teacher gained online popularity with a viral video of her unique lesson

The video of the lady teaching her pupils has gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

Netizens commended the teacher for her innovative approach to education and practical teaching technique, while others did not feel it

A young woman's teaching methods have South Africans invested in a now-viral TikTok video.

A South African teacher showcased her innovative maths technique in a TikTok video. Image: @gem_kidd

Source: TikTok

Teacher teaching method goes viral

The footage shared by @gem_kidd on the video platform shows the young lady teaching her students maths. The woman shared the block methods with her learners and explained them step by step. The video of the teacher captured the attention of people online and left many with mixed reactions.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady captioned her post saying:

"Replying to @Siphesihle.Mak, I may not be the best teacher or explainer, but in my class, we will try until we succeed."

Watch the video below:

SA in mixed reactions

The video of the teacher generated over 550K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. Many people loved the woman's teaching technique, while others thought it was too "complicated" for young learners.

AshniM said:

"That's creative teaching..well done to teachers like you that actually take the time to make the lesson exciting and the kids eager to learn."

Kaylin15091 added:

"Amazing!! I wish teachers would send such videos to us with the homework because sometimes the math aint mathing."

Mawabo gushed over the lady's teaching method, saying

"Mam I love your strategy in multiplication. I am going to use it with my grade 4 & 5 learners."

Just4fun was not feeling it:

"Eish this block thing is too complicated for kids."

Bolandnonna complained

"This is a very long explanation. there is not enough time given during exams for this technique. What is going on with this curriculum."

