A young woman took to social media to celebrate and appreciate one particular family who helped her get to university

The lady revealed that the family hired her to become their mid; however, once they learnt about her story, things changed

The woman's story touched Mzansi as they showered her with heartwarming messages in her comments section

A good deed never goes unnoticed! One family put a smile on this young lady's face, and she is forever grateful.

A young woman expressed gratitude to a family in a TikTok video. Image: @lame_rheeder

Woman thanks generous family

@lame_rheeder was overwhelmed with happiness as she thanked a generous family who went above and beyond for her. The young lady revealed in her video caption, which she posted on TikTok, that the Toteng Family in G.North hired her to be their maid; however, they changed their minds when they found out that she had passed matric and she needed to go to university.

The young lady stated that the Toteng Family did everything in their will to help her succeed, as they provided her with everything she needed for school and life in general. They also went as far as to leave her a room full of furniture to utilise at her disposal. @lame_rheeder said she will be "forever grateful."

The video of the young woman touched many online users as it gathered over 156K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

SA claps for the lovely family

Social media users flocked to the young lady's comments section to applaud the Toteng Family's generosity.

Seraphim said:

"That woman has a heart of gold, her husband, I remember, as a temporal employee, she advised me to apply when the post e tswa, unfortunately, gatla motho o senang pelo e ntle.MmaT o pelo gentle."

Moi wrote:

"Wow, that's my cousin's rentse jalo ever smiling."

Comfy added:

"May God bless them, and bless you with heart desires."

Bongi commented:

"God bless you for being grateful and bless them for blessing you."

Greens simply said:

"Bless their hearts."

