A proud Mzansi mother took to social media to share a Twitter post celebrating her daughter's matric results

The post features images of the daughter together with a caption exuding pride in her bachelor pass

Scores of South African netizens gathered in the comments section to wish the young student well

Mzansi congratulated a 2023 matriculant on her impressive final results. Image: (@Landless_Queen

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a young woman after successfully passing her matric year.

Daughter secures bachelor's pass

A Twitter post shared by the young woman's mother, Dr Skhali Seyi Nsizwa ( ), features the former matriculant in her uniform and a caption that confirms that she achieved a bachelor's degree pass with a distinction.

According to Skills Academy, to achieve a Bachelor's pass a student needs to get at least 40% for their Home Language, 50% for four other High Credit subjects, excluding Life Orientation and 30% for two other subjects.

Obtaining a bachelor's degree is a worthwhile investment that can assist you with fulfilling your lifelong educational and career goals.

The Twitter post by the mother also praised the young woman in her clan names, expressing much pride in her academic success.

"uMaKhwela, Nduli, Mgabhazi ✊✊. Sicubu ka sosiwa, siphekwa ngembiza ende ka Mahhumela, ukuze badly bonke basuthe . Thole lenhlunu kay'gezwa, way'geza yoy'hlawula ngamaduma, nethokazi," the caption reads.

SA congratulates the matriculant

@gosiie_70 replied:

"Congratulations to her. Brightest future ahead ."

@bozzie_t said:

"Congratulations."

@TKwazi responded:

"Congratulations to her!!!"

@pthlela wrote:

"Congratulations wishing her even greater success in her next educational journey ✨."

@Pamshish said:

"Congratulations to your baby girl."

@MaGasa58502989 commented:

"Congratulations. All the best for the future."

