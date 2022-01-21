A recently former high school learner has headed online to gush over her phenomenal academic achievements

@liyema_kolisi shared the exciting news of not only passing her Grade 12 but doing so with an incredible six distinctions

Locals were thrown into a frenzy as they gushed over the gorgeous girl before sharing a flood of congratulatory messages

Matrics all around are celebrating outstanding results and have taken to or cropped up on social media in their numbers in recent times as a nod to their stellar efforts.

A motivated young girl who bagged six distinctions resulting in a Bachelor's degree admission at a tertiary institution of her choice was no exception as she served up the exciting news to her followers.

Wearing her full uniform from the George Randell High School based in East London, Eastern Cape, along with the brightest smile you'll see, @liyema_kolisi took to Twitter to share her excitement and became an instant hit.

"It ended in a Bachelors degree and 6 distinctions!!! To God be the glory!!" the excited caption read with loudly crying face and red heart emojis.

The picture shows the now-former matriculant in the brown and white uniform of the high school she attended. The blazer boasts a distinctive yellow trim, likely to distinguish her from her peers due to excellent academic achievements, as is the case with most high schools in South Africa.

Saffas go wild with excitement

The tweet gathered almost 17 000 likes and more than 400 retweets. Briefly News jump in the comments section to bring readers all the reactions to the post.

@ladyfair_m wrote:

"Congratulations, baby. You are such a gorgeous girl ne smile esihle."

@LikhayaCK said:

"I know a George Randell uniform when I see one...congratulations."

@xASTROGIRLx added:

"What an accomplishment! Well done x."

