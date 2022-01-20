A motivated young man graced the timeline and offered up some welcomed inspiration, having checked an important box

He shared images of his original and reissued matric certificates from 2019 and 2020 to show the marked improvement in his results

Locals needed no second invitation as they erupted with excitement to the tweet before sharing a flood of congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man had his priorities straight when deciding to sit down for a repeat of the matric exams he'd written the previous year, all to improve them.

Thanks to his humility and dedication, he achieved near-impeccable marks the second time around, in the process becoming a darling of success and perseverance of Mzansi's bustling social media community.

A matric re writer has been toasted for his resilient spirit. Image: @thabo_shingange

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @thabo_shingange shared images of his National Senior Certificate (NSC) issued to him in December 2019, as well as his most recent one handed to him in December 2020.

"Normalise upgrading your matric results than to fall into the societal trap of rushing to varsity just to study 'ANYTHING you qualify for'. Let's be more intentional with our wants and aspirations," the inspirational caption read.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Both the original matric certificate and the one reissued to him after he rewrote the exams show the last three subjects – Geography, Life Sciences and Physical Sciences – and the pass marks achieved, with the latter boasting an astronomical improvement from the year before.

Mzansians delight by the young man's maturity was an instant no-brainer, seeing many grab the opportunity to rain down the praise on him for the conviction with which he has coursed through his life.

Saffas doff their hats

The tweet had garnered 15 000 likes, 2 500 retweets and more than 200 comments at the time of publication. Briefly News took the chance to dive into the comments and bring readers the impressed responses that greeted the post.

@halah_mtshali wrote:

"I finished my matric 2014 and been thinking of upgrading Maths and Physical Sciences."

@iim_Poekiie said:

"I matriculated in 2018 and would like to upgrade two subjects, is it possible now and where can I do that?"

@Nomvelo_Mhlanga added:

"That’s the greatest thing I ever did for myself. Physics didn’t allow me entry for my study choice, I upgraded.. reapplied got admitted, did my diploma, pursed my B-tech and now I’m awaiting my masters results… never feed society, you will burnout."

Overall pass rate of 76.4% for 2021 matrics

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the results for the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at the SABC M1 Studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Motshekga congratulated the class of 2021 for drumming up sterling results despite "the monumental and unprecedented" challenges brought about by the worst pandemic in human history.

The 2021 NSC overall pass rate was 76.4 per cent, an improvement of 0.2 percentage points compared to 2020. More than 800 000 learners sat down for the year-end exams, with the matric class that wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams securing a 98.39 per cent pass rate.

Source: Briefly News