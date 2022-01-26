A local social media user claims to have found a R20 note with Madiba's face printed on it inside a shoe he last wore 24 years ago

The tweep, @Zulu_Guy_, shared the strange revelation with an image of the said school shoe as evidence of his find

Locals rushed in to poke holes in the sensational story, with other's defending his tweet as not implying what they thought he meant

Satafrika depicts the set of a movie and social media all the main actors and extras, with the latest coming in the form of a lad who found money hidden inside a shoe he last wore 24 years ago.

You heard right, 24 years go! Now, a post on Twitter about this strange happening has Mzansi in "go figure" mode as many peeps try to make sense of the meaning behind the hilarious post.

Heading online, a user of the social networking platform, @Zulu_Guy_, shared an image of the supposed shoe with a R20 note neatly tucked inside. He goes on to describe how he last put on the shoe more than two decades ago as a fresh-faced primary schooler.

read:

"Yesterday I was cleaning my house, and I found R20 inside the shoe under my bed, a shoe that I wore 24 years ago in primary school. Wow, 2022 is so good to me."

Not only was the post bemusing and funny all at the same time, but the tweep's reference to how the find has, in essence, set the tone for a year ahead filled with luck is a mind-catcher.

Not surprisingly, the tweet garnered massive attraction as more than 3 800 Saffas hit the like button at the time of publication. It also attracted more than 900 retweets, all while nearly 1 000 comments lit up the Mzansian's mentions.

Locals shudder in laughter

Briefly News enthusiastically jumped into the comments to bring readers all the amusing reactions to the post.

@Stuurman_MshenG wrote:

"Let's forget R20,. Y did it take you 24years to clean under your bed."

@ThabangMaliba_ said:

"We'll talk about the mask later. So, wena you had this R20 before Reserve Bank released it?"

@ThabisoNgidi10 added:

"You've been sleeping on the same bed for 24 years. This bed must be very strong, neh?"

