“Send Your CV”: Unemployed Man Humbly Asks for Work, Kind Peeps Help Him Out

A local job seeker has South Africans commending his bravery after putting himself out there in a big way

The unemployed man took to the streets of Midrand standing with a placard in the hopes of finding work

Peeps were really feeling his determination, resharing his CV and even recommending job applications

South Africans are gathering in support of a local job seeker after the go-getting man headed to the streets of Mzansi in search of employment. He stood on a pavement advertising his many work qualifications and had peeps inspired by the determination.

Source: Twitter

, social media user @ReeHlungwani shared Andile Majola's amazing story:

"Please retweet, his employer might be in your timeline," they captioned the post.

Social media users were up and ready to help out with at least 3 000 peeps retweeting the post. Many people also headed to the comments section and shared job applications that might be relevant to Majola's skill set.

Check out some of the helpful comments below:

@LIL_SKHALO said:

"Andile, he is a very good mechanical fitter, I know this because we did our apprenticeship together. The best I know."

@BlackWizSA said:

"He must check out the Armscor website. They are always looking for people who do Mechanical Engineering."

@PAULN0GUEIRA said:

"Here’s some help for you and everyone in your situation: use your vote wisely AND/OR convince as many of your friends to do likewise. Otherwise more of the same for another 10 years."

