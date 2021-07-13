Who is Ed Oneill's wife Catherine Rusoff? Bio, age, marriage, children

Catherine Rusoff has created a big name for herself in the film industry as an actress. Her ability to slay every role she has landed has earned her a lot of respect and many fans across the world. Indeed she has showcased her prowess in acting in various films such as Highway to Heaven and Married With... Children. Aside from acting, she is a wife to Ed O'Neill and a mother.

Catherine Rusoff is an American actress known for Ohara (1987), Married... with Children (1987) and Midnight Caller (1988). Photo: @Michael11477553

So, who is Ed O'Neill's wife? The article below covers Catherine Rusoff's biography; her age, marriage, children, career, height, weight, net worth, and profile.

Profile

Name: Catherine Rusoff

Catherine Rusoff Year of birth: 1954

1954 Catherine Rusoff age: 67 as of 2021

67 as of 2021 Place of birth: Teaneck, New Jersey

Teaneck, New Jersey Gender: Female

Female Country of birth: America

America Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Spouse: Ed Oneill

Ed Oneill Children: Sophia O'Neill, Claire O'Neill

Sophia O'Neill, Claire O'Neill Area of residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Occupation: Actress

Actress Catherine Rusoff net worth: $200 thousand

$200 thousand Height: 6'1" (1.85m)

6'1" (1.85m) Wight: 60 Kg (132 pounds)

60 Kg (132 pounds) Bra size: 34 inches

34 inches Waist size: 23 inches

23 inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

How old is Catherine Rusoff?

She was born in the year 1954 in Teaneck, New Jersey. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. Her ethnicity is Caucasian, and as of this year, she will be turning 67.

Catherine Rusoff 1986

The couple has been married for 35 years now since 1986 and has been blessed with two daughters, Sofia and Claire. Photo: Frederick M

The renowned actress married Ed O'Neill, who is an actor and comedian. Details of how they met and when they started dating are yet to be revealed. However, they tied the knot in the year 1986. At the time, she was 32 years old. Together they have two daughters called Sofian and Claire.

How long has Ed O'Neill been married?

Ed O'Neil has been married to his one and current wife for 35 years now. They are currently living in Los Angeles, USA. Together they share many passions including, acting. From their photos, they seem very happy.

Ed is an actor and comedian born on April 12, 1946. He is famous for his various roles in films such as Married... With Children, an American sitcom that earned him two nominations for the Golden Globe Awards. He also played Jay Prichett on the award-winning sitcom Modern Family.

The 75-year-old is a holder of a black belt, a title he achieved after around 22 years of training.

Ed O'Neill net worth

How much is Ed O'Neill worth? Ed has gathered most of his wealth from his acting and comedy career. According to Celebrity net worth, it is estimated that the 75-year-old is worth $65 million.

Catherine Rusoff's career

Ed O'Neill and his wife at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Like her husband Ed O'Neill, the mother of two is also an actress and a great one, as a matter of fact. She shares this interest with her husband, and they have even worked on one project together. So far, she has appeared in several films. These are some of Catherine Rusoff's movies and TV shows.

Catherine Rusoff Married With Children

On the American sitcom Married... With Children, she took the role of Mona Squabs, the wife of Ronald Squabs. The Monas appear in the second episode of the second season of the series. In the show, Ronald is a television repairman from Wisconsin. He and his wife appear on the game show, How do I love Thee, where two newlyweds compete by physically torturing their partners for prizes. After a few tries, Ronald and Mona realise that they loved each other too much and no amount of award was worth it.

Other films she has made appearances in include:

Ohadra (1988)

Highway to Heaven (1989)

Midnight Caller (1989)

The New Adam-12 (1990)

The Whereabouts of Jenny (1991)

How tall is Catherine Rusoff?

The Highway to Heaven star is pretty tall. She stands at 6 feet and one inch, which is about 185 centimetres. She weighs in at 60 kilograms. She has brown eyes and long beautiful black hair.

Having your partner do what you love has to be a huge blessing. Catherine Rusoff and Ed O'Neill's marriage is pure goals. We wish them a happy life together and all the best in their endeavours.

